Sweetwater alum turned Tennessee Wesleyan track star Kenny Benton’s 10.46 mark in the Men’s 100M earned the senior his eighth All-American as well as an eight place finish in the NAIA Outdoor Championships recently in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Benton ran in the 200M prelims at the national championship — posting a 21.40 to finish just four spots short of a finals berth. The sprinter also ended just shy of a finals berth in the 400M, posting a time of 48.18 and ninth place — one spot short of the top eight.
Benton’s prelim time of 10.41, a personal record, eased him into the conference finals. Benton also ran in the 4x400 for TWU, but the event ended in a “DNF” after a baton error.
The finals appearance is a cherry on the top of a long, successful season for Benton. He was named the NAIA Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week on April 28 as well as the Track MVP at the Appalachian Athletic Conference Championship in Columbia, South Carolina.
Benton was named the AAC Runner of the Year.
Benton won the 100M, 200M, 400M and 4x400M Relay as well as setting a meet record in the 400 with a 47.40.
Earlier that month, Benton placed second in the Hub-City Invitational 200M finals with a 21.19 in Newberry, South Carolina.
Benton’s 2021 campaign has been nothing short of a success — the senior placed first in 16 other prelim and finals events this calendar year.
His year got started with a 6.93 in the 60M and a 22.27 in the 200M for a pair of first place finishes in the Greyhound Collegiate Invitational in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Benton added three more gold medals with a 7.16 in the finals after a 7.05 in the prelims of the 60M and a 200M time of 21.99 in finals at the Rams February Invite in Columbia, South Carolina.
Benton’s 21.91 time in the 200M earned him a first place finish at the Montreat College Winter Meet on Feb. 12 in Montreat, North Carolina.
At the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championship March 3 through March 6, Benton had the highest prelim time in the 200M before placing sixth in the finals in Yankton, South Dakota.
He also reached the finals — earning a bronze medal with a 6.82 in the 60M at the same event.
Benton ran with the Bulldogs team that won the 4x100 relay with a 41.89 and a gold medal in the 400M with a 47.83 on March 19 at the Carey Outdoor Invitational in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Benton returned to Montreat for the Montreat College Invitational and a gold medal team finish in the 4x100M with a 41.19. He also snagged a silver medal in the 100M with a 10.66.
Benton grabbed his last gold medals of the regular season with a 10.45 in the 100M and a 21.45 in the 200M at the Good Friday Challenge on April 2 in Oak Ridge.
Benton won four weekly awards from the AAC this season.
