CLEVELAND – McMinn County's late comeback attempt failed in a 50-39 loss to Walker Valley at Cleveland in the District 5-4A consolation game Monday.
It was a difficult night on both ends of the floor as the Lady Cherokees couldn't find enough offense in the first half, scoring 18 before the break. They turned the ball over 10 times, allowing the Lady Mustangs to score in transition and get open threes. The Lady Cherokees gave up 33 points in the first half, including six 3-pointers.
"I thought the first half we didn't play," McMinn head coach David Tucker said. "We didn't show up, nobody showed up, Walker Valley got the momentum."
The Lady Cherokees did, however, have a chance to make things interesting after halftime. They went on an 11-3 run in the third quarter, as they held the Lady Mustangs to three points. That surge helped them go into the fourth quarter down 36-29.
"We cut it to six or seven in the last half and had a shot, but couldn't catch the ball and that's on me. As far as coaching I was awful. The way we played tonight was my fault and I wouldn't have seen this coming, but they wanted it more than us," Tucker said.
After outscoring the Lady Mustangs in the third, Walker Valley returned the favor in the final period. They outscored the Lady Cherokees 14-10 in the fourth, ending the comeback attempt.
"We've got to guard better, we just didn't do a very good job, and Walker Valley was ready to go," Tucker stated. "This had nothing to do with what they did in the season. They stayed right in there and fought. It's been an honor to coach them."
Aubrey Gonzalez led the Lady Cherokees with 15 points on the night, while Mackenzie Howard scored nine and connected on three treys.
The Lady Cherokees now head into the Region 3-4A tournament as the fourth seed. They will travel to Coffee County Friday, Feb. 24 to face the top seed in Region 3-4A.
The Lady Red Raiders sit at 29-2 on the season and defeated McMinn County 82-29 earlier this year. The Manchester-based team won the District 6-4A tournament title 46-43 over Warren County.
