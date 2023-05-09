Six McMinn County tennis players are advancing to the Region 3-AA individual tournament after finishing as District 5-AA champions or runners-up Monday at the Champions Club in Chattanooga. From left: Tucker Monroe (boys' singles champion); Luke Ramey and Ethan Jones (boys' doubles runner-up); Kylee Hockman and Elena Kurowski (girls' doubles champion); and Reagan Goforth (girls' singles runner-up).
CHATTANOOGA – McMinn County tennis picked up two championships and two runner-up finishes at the conclusion of the District 5-AA tournament Monday at the Champions Club.
Kylee Hockman and Elena Kurowski repeated as district champions in girls' doubles. They advanced past the semifinal round by default, then outlasted Sophie Kay and Ava Travis of Rhea County 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3 tiebreaker) in the title round.
Tucker Monroe also claimed the district crown in boys' singles, beginning Monday by dismissing Turner Clayton of Walker Valley 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals, then taking down Bradley Central's Britton Carter 6-3, 7-5 in the championship match.
Reagan Goforth finished as the runner-up in girls' singles, beginning Monday's action with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Bradley's No. 1 player Audrey Keenum. Goforth, who has been McMinn's No. 3 singles player this season, then fell to Walker Valley's Ensley Collins 6-0, 6-0 in the title round. Collins is a transfer from Baylor who reached the TSSAA state semifinals in Division II-AA girls' singles last year.
Ethan Jones and Luke Ramey ended Monday as the runners-up in boys' doubles. Jones and Ramey took down Garrett Hurst and Hank Logsdon of Rhea County 7-5, 6-2 in the semifinals, then fell to Jackson Gibson and Jose Guerrero of Walker Valley in the championship match 7-5, 2-6, 6-0.
All of McMinn's champions and runners-up advance to the individual Region 3-AA tournament Monday, May 15, at Rhea County High School. Region champions will advance to the TSSAA state tournament.
But before then, the McMinn girls' tennis team will play for a team Region 3-AA title 4 p.m. Thursday at home against Soddy-Daisy. The winning team Thursday advances to the sectional round.
