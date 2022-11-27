FARRAGUT – McMinn County bounced back from defeat in the opening round and finished off the RecruitMe Thanksgiving Tournament with its first two wins of the season at Farragut High School.
The Cherokees finished the tournament in fifth place after a 71-64 win Saturday over Morristown East.
McMinn (2-3) trailed 10-9 after the first quarter after some early shooting struggles and foul trouble, but the Cherokees then outscored the Hurricanes 20-10 in the second quarter to take a 29-20 lead it would not lose.
Brady Mullins cashed out on three 3-pointers in the second quarter, and Hayden Smith asserted himself inside to score 10 of his game-high 23 points in the first half. The Cherokees forced turnovers out of their full-court pressure and grabbed offensive rebounds and kicked the ball back out to open 3-point shooters.
“First half it was a battle, kind of like a heavyweight fight, trading blows back and forth. We make a run, they make a run. We had them on the verge of knocking them out in the first half and just couldn’t get it done,” said McMinn boys head coach Randy Casey. “I was really pleased with our intensity level and how hard my guys were playing and the fact they were really playing together.
“Brady Mullins came in the first half today and hit threes for us and he kinda kept them at bay. He did a really good job for us."
The Hurricanes began the second half with a run, but the Cherokees withstood it, with Tucker Monroe hitting two 3-pointers in the third quarter on the way to 13 points for the game.
Reese Frazier, who finished with seven points, used his defense to spark a 21-10 McMinn run in the fourth quarter to close the game out.
“The second half I was really pleased with the defense's effort," Casey said. Frazier really got us going, another sophomore really got us going defensively. Second half we really guarded them, especially in the fourth quarter we out-scored them 21-10."
CHEROKEES 88, SCIENCE HILL 62: McMinn picked up its first win of the season Friday over the Hilltoppers, building a 30-point lead late in the second quarter of the losers' bracket semifinal.
“We were finally able to get healthy and finally get in the gym,” Casey said. “Davion Evans getting healthy, Caden Hester getting healthy and Hayden Smith playing really, really well in both games.”
Trent Peak led the Cherokees with 19 points, and Smith scored 17, Tucker Monroe 14, Davion Evans nine, Landon Shirk, Brady Mullens and Caden Hester six each and Will Benton three.
McMinn is back in action Tuesday back at home against area rival Meigs County. The girls' game tips off first at 6 p.m. and the boys play after, roughly 7:30.
