CHATTANOOGA — McMinn County’s girls’ cross country team placed fifth out of 19 teams in the Tennessee race of the Front Runner Invitational at Woodland Park Baptist Church, and the McMinn boys placed 12th out of 23 Tennessee teams at the event.
Tate Crayne led the girls with a 20th-place finish in 22:51. Other notable results were Kate Sherwood 36th in 24:11, Aubrey Pickel 45th in 24:30, Lauren Green 50th in 24:47, Ashley Ratliff 70th in 26:43, Cecilia Blackledge 71st in 26:46, Leslie Traucht 72nd in 26:46 and Xiu Xiu Robinson 75th in 26:52.
Leading the boys was Tyler Bowers in 34th in 18:23. Other notable results were Micah Underdown 39th in 18:49, Easton Schumacher 77th in 20:25 and Luke Ramey 81st in 20:28.
