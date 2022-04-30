McMinn County’s tennis girls had their sights set on the District 5-AA championship from the beginning, and they put on a dominant show for a coronation.
Now the Lady Cherokees are aiming for more, including what they hope is a team trip to the Spring Fling.
The Lady Tribe took down Bradley Central 9-0 on Thursday at McMinn County High School, dethroning the Bearettes, who won the district last year, and finishing their regular season undefeated.
“We set out this year after losing to Bradley last year to win the district, and they did it,” said McMinn coach Lynn Monroe. “It is a great season so far, and our goal is state.”
Winning singles for the Lady Tribe were Elena Kurowski 8-0, Kylee Hockman 8-1, Reagan Goforth 8-1, Aubrey Gonzalez 8-2, A.K. Newman 8-3 and Katie Elliott 8-3. McMinn’s girls also swept doubles with Kurowski and Hockman winning 8-3, Goforth and Newman 8-3 and Gonzalez and Elliott 8-3.
McMinn’s boys also defeated Bradley 8-1, finishing the regular season in second place in District 5-AA. The Cherokees’ only two losses this season have come against district champion Walker Valley.
“It’s been a pretty good year for the boys, too,” Monroe said.
Singles winners for the boys were Tucker Monroe 8-1, Ethan Jones by default, Luke Ramey 8-1, Charles Brown 8-0, John Peacock 8-2 and Keylon Plemons 8-3. In doubles, Jones and Ramey won 9-7 (7-4 tiebreaker) and Monroe and Peacock 8-2.
Thursday was Senior Night for Plemons and Brown.
Both McMinn tennis teams now turn their attention to the District 5-AA tournament, which takes place Friday, May 6, and Monday, May 9 at the Champions Club in Chattanooga. Seedings will be determined Wednesday.
