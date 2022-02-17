DECATUR — McMinn Central never flinched when Loudon erased its 13-point halftime lead in a matter of less than three minutes.
Taking the sixth-seeded Redskins’ best shot, the No. 3 Chargers struck back and finished off their 71-56 victory in the first round of the District 3-2A tournament on Tuesday at Meigs County High School.
Central (12-15) led 35-22 at the break, having ended the second quarter on a 10-2 run and seemingly taken control of the game. But underdog Loudon began the second half on a 14-0 run, making six of its first seven shots coming out of the locker room while the Chargers missed their first seven attempts from the floor.
“We had a 13-point lead and felt good about ourselves going into the locker room because we had a little run to end the first half,” said Central coach Daniel Curtis. “We come out and they just caught fire. They made some shots, some contested shots, and credit to them, they come out rolling, and that was a punch in our face.”
The Chargers actually trailed briefly, 36-35, after the Redskins’ run, but Will Cooper drained a 3-pointer with 4:32 left in the third quarter to put Central back ahead and flip momentum back its way.
Loudon got within 40-39 after Nolan Bethel’s second three of the quarter, but Cooper answered again from long distance. A Jyrel Arnwine layup, then a Cooper steal leading to an Arnwine assist for an easy hoop inside for Gabe Masingale at the horn gave Central the last four points of the third, increasing their new lead to 52-45.
Isaiah Edmonds provided a spark in the fourth quarter with six of his 11 points off the bench, and Darius Carden went for nine of his game-high 21 points, as Central engineered a 16-6 run to close the game and end Loudon’s season.
Masingale notched a double-double of 17 points and 18 rebounds, while Carden pulled nine rebounds and Edmonds five more boards. Arnwine dished six assists and swiped seven steals to go with his 10 points, and Cooper’s 12 points made five double-digit scorers for the Chargers.
“We got gritty, we got tough, dug in and got in the press,” Curtis said. “Darius led us in that, and I had five guys score in double figures tonight. I don’t know if that’s happened all year. And our defense picked up, our offense found something in the zone, and when they switched to a man we started attacking and getting down hill, and that changed the game.”
With the win, Central advanced to the District 3-2A semifinals, which it will play 5:30 p.m. Friday against No. 2 Meigs County, back at Meigs County High School. The Chargers also clinched a berth in the Region 2-2A tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.