McMinn County middle school wrestling is set to get underway, with the firt practice 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at the McMinn County High School gymnasium's wrestling space. Middle school wrestling is open to all boys and girls from sixth through ninth grades, and practices are every Monday, Wednesday and Friday through the season. Wrestlers must bring a completed 2020 TSSAA physical form, signed waiver form, T-shirt, shorts and wrestling shoes (if you have a pair). Optionally, bring a mouthpiece. For more information, contact head coach Bradley Collins via email at Collins.wrestling@outlook.com or call 205-335-9396.
McMinn middle school wrestling begins Oct. 25
- From staff reports
