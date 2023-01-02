HARRIMAN – According to McMinn Central head coach Daniel Curtis, the Chargers’ second-half comeback all came down to desire.
And after trailing 42-32 at halftime, Central decided it was on the court to win, after all, outscoring Wartburg 37-14 in the second half to surge to a 69-56 victory Friday and finish the Harriman Christmas Classic with two wins.
“We decided to show up and we wanted to play basketball a little bit,” Curtis said. “They scored 42 points in the first half and they had eight in the second half with two minutes left in the game, so when you decide you want to come out and start playing, then you’re going to be a lot better. And we had some senior leadership going on and guys responding to criticism, and they turned it around. We should have never been in that hole, we’re better than that, but we come out of it with leadership and response. So I’m not too upset, honestly.”
It was also the second straight win that the Chargers (6-9) picked up with Gabe Masingale, Isaiah Edmonds and Novice Cox all absent.
But Will Cooper picked up the slack to lead Central with a game-high 18 points, nine of them in a fourth quarter in which the Chargers outscored Wartburg 24-10. Raymond McCarty scored 11 of his 17 points in the second half, the second straight game the sophomore finished with 17.
And Jacob Ferguson scored eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter. Central trimmed the Bulldogs’ lead to 46-45 at the end of three, and Ferguson hit a 12-foot jumper early in the fourth that put the Chargers ahead for good.
“This was good for us, with Gabe Masingale not being here, Isaiah not being here, Novice not being here, guys we usually lean on heavily not being here and these young guys having to step up,” Curtis said. “We have a sophomore who I really challenged at halftime, and he came and took care of it in the second half. So I really just can’t complain at all.”
Cooper followed Ferguson’s jumper with a transition layup, and McCarty crashed the offensive glass and got a putback and a three-point play to put the Chargers ahead 52-46.
Wartburg got within 52-50, but Ferguson responded with four straight points off a steal-and-score and a runout in transition, sparking another 12-0 Central run that put the game away.
Central had fallen behind 16-14 at the end of the first quarter, then trailed by as many as 12 points in the second quarter. The Chargers gave up five 3-pointers to Wartburg in the first half.
But McCain Baker began the third quarter with five straight points, including a steal-and-score, and Brayden Bystry sank a three to close the Chargers within 42-40. Five straight McCarty points, including another swipe-and-score, helped keep Central within one possession of the lead entering the fourth.
Central begins the 2023 part of the season Thursday at home against Christian Academy of Knoxville. The girls’ game takes place first at 6 p.m., and the boys tip off at roughly 7:30.
