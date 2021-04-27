McMinn County's tennis teams collected a pair of 9-0 wins over Rhea County on Monday at McMinn County High School.
Girls' singles winners were Elena Kurowski 8-3, Kylee Hockman 8-1, Reagan Goforth 8-1, Aubrey Gonzalez 8-2, A.K. Newman 8-0 and Katie Elliott 8-1. Winning doubles were Kurowski/Hockman 8-5, Goforth/Newman 8-3 and Gonzalez/Elliott 8-3.
Singles winners for the boys were Tucker Monroe 8-2, Charles Brown 8-4, Ethan Jones 8-2, Luke Ramey 8-0, Keylon Plemons 8-3 and Tucker Swafford 8-0. Boys' doubles winners were Monroe/Brown 8-4, Jones/Ramey 8-3 and Plemons/Swafford 8-1.
McMinn returns to action Thursday at Ooltewah.
