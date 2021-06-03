OKLAHOMA CITY – Junior pitcher Ashley Rogers and sophomore outfielder Kiki Milloy have been tabbed Division I Second Team All-America by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
It is the first All-America nod for Rogers and Milloy as they become the 17th and 18th Lady Vols all-time to earn NFCA All-America honors. It is the first time since 2018 that Tennessee teammates have been selected in the same season. That year, Aubrey Leach and Meghan Gregg picked up first and third team honors, respectively.
With Wednesday's selections, the Lady Vols have had 18 players combine for 38 total All-America honors.
Rogers had a stellar year in the circle for UT and was one of the top pitchers in the nation. She ranks first in the SEC with a 1.32 ERA, tied for the SEC lead and ranks fifth nationally in victories with 25, is second in the conference and fifth nationally in strikeouts at 296 and has tossed the SEC's second-most shutouts in 2021 with eight.
The Athens native, who attended Fairview Christian Academy and played softball at Meigs County High School, was tabbed a NFCA Southeast All-Region First Team member and was selected SEC Pitcher of the Week three times this season, becoming the first Lady Vol to win the weekly honor three times in a single year since 2018. Rogers was also selected to the All-SEC First Team.
Milloy garnered All-America honors following a breakout sophomore campaign. The center fielder hit .360 with a team-leading 59 hits and 50 runs scored. Milloy leads the SEC and is sixth nationally in stolen bases with 37, which are the most by a Lady Vol since Raven Chavanne stole 41 in 2013.
The Woodinville, Washington, native smacked 13 home runs and finished the season with 36 RBI. Milloy has also earned First Team All-SEC honors and landed a spot on the All-SEC Newcomer Team to go along with NFCA Southeast All-Region First Team accolades this season.
