Starr Regional Medical Center, with the assistance of many area providers, will conduct the annual free athletic physicals for all area high school and middle school student-athletes Thursday, June 21, at McMinn County High School.
All student-athletes must have a current physical to take the field or the court, and once again Starr Regional Medical Center is helping them fulfill that obligation at no cost.
For the 29th time in the last 30 years, Starr Regional is providing free athletic physicals for all high school and middle school athletes in McMinn and Meigs counties. The physicals will take place Thursday, July 21, at McMinn County High School.
Starr Regional provides the physicals, which all athletes must have according to TSSAA mandate, as part of its annual outreach program. The only year within the last 30 it did not conduct the free physicals was 2020, which was the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A peak number of around 450 student-athletes partook of the free physicals in 2019, the last year before the pandemic. A rough estimate of 300 got their free physicals last year, when the program resumed.
Many area providers and their staffs and nurses provide their assistance along with Starr every year for the physicals.
Athletes are asked to use the gym entrance, where they will be checked in. Athletes are also asked to arrive at the times scheduled for their respective schools.
Requested arrival times are as follows:
• 5 p.m. – McMinn County High School and Athens City Middle School.
• 5:30 p.m. – McMinn Central High School and other area elementary and middle schools.
• 6 p.m. – Meigs County High School and other area elementary and middle schools.
