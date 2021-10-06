DECATUR — Meigs County volleyball pulled out the victory in dramatic fashion Tuesday with a closely contested five-set win over Lookout Valley in the District 4-1A Tournament semi-finals.
The game lasted five sets, with each team winning two sets and the match going to a shortened fifth set to determine the winner.
Each set was won by three points or less and there were 33 ties through all five sets. Meigs won 26-24, 21-25, 21-25, 26-24 and 16-14.
Meigs Coach Nicole Swafford mentioned probably having a few more gray hairs after the match.
“That will do it to you, when the game was back and forth like that,” Swafford said.
Adding to the drama was this was an elimination game with the game’s loser seeing their season coming to an end.
“We played really well,” senior Madison Fischer said. “It was a great team effort for sure. The seniors just wanted it more. I am so happy that this wasn’t my last volleyball game.”
As one of the winners of the tournament semifinals, the Lady Tigers not only reach the tournament finals, but they punch their ticket to the region tournament, which will be hosted by a region 3 school.
While a small bit of doubt might have entered her mind once or twice, senior Sara Swafford said she’s not surprised Meigs found a way to earn the victory.
“That’s sort of what we do,” Sara Swafford said. “We pull it out at the last minute and scare everybody.”
Sara Swafford said this senior class — made up of her, Fischer, Annie Melhorn and Toryn Lawson — has grown closer this season.
“I’m proud of everyone on this team,” Sara Swafford said.
Next up for the Lady Tigers is the district finals against the winner between CSAS and Copper Basin, who also played Tuesday night.
If CSAS wins as expected, the Lady Tigers will travel to CSAS on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. first serve.
The Lady Patriots (14-3) have won both regular season matchups versus the Lady Tigers (15-3). Sara Swafford, noting that Meigs has scrimmaged Class AAA McMinn County, believes CSAS is the hardest hitting team the Lady Tigers have faced this year
“We just have to come out focused,” Sara Swafford said. “It will be tough because it’s hard to practice against that, but I think we can do it.”
Nicole Swafford said her team can’t afford a slow start versus CSAS
“We have to have the same intensity that we played with today,” she said.
Nicole Swafford also wanted to “give a shout out to our fans and student section that supported us so loudly.”
The Lady Tigers actually got off to a slow start and trailed 5-0 before Nicole Swafford called a timeout.
Lookout Valley’s lead went to 7-0 before a missed serve and a kill by Graci Kennedy made it 7-2. Meigs continued to slowly fight its way back into the game with kills by Fischer, Julia Howard, Kennedy and Swafford getting Meigs back into striking range at 12-10.
The Lady Yellow Jackets then surged ahead again, only to see Meigs rally and tie the game at 20-20. But Lookout Valley later led 24-20, just one point from winning the set.
As they did throughout the match, the Lady Tigers rallied to pull even at 24-24 and then, with Howard serving, scored the next two points to take the first set 26-24.
The second set featured seven ties. Meigs got off to a better sart and led 8-6 early, but the two teams battled back and forth from there with Lookout Valley winning the second set 25-21.
The Lady Yellow Jackets also took the third set 25-21 despite the efforts of Meigs County. The teams combined for eight ties in the set.
Down two sets to one, the Lady Tigers had to win the fourth set to stay alive. It was an epic set as the teams were tied 12 times.
Both teams started even with ties at 1-1, 2-2, 4-4, 7-7, 9-9, 14-4, 15-15, 17-17, 18-18, 20-20, 22-22 and 24-24.
Trailing 22-21, Meigs tied the game at 22-22 on a point by Howard and later took a 24-23 lead on a kill by Howard.
Lookout Valley scored the next point to make it 24-24 before Meigs scored the next two points to win the set and force a 5th set, which normally goes to just 15 points, but the winner has to win by two points.
Meigs jumped out to a 4-0 lead with some solid serving by Swafford and kills by Swafford and Talley Lawson. Kennedy and Talley Lawson each had a kill and Meigs led 6-1.
From there, however, the match got closer and the teams were tied 6-6, 7-7 and later 14-14.
Lookout Valley took a 14-11 lead and things looked bleak for the Lady Tigers. But then Swafford scored a point and also made a nice diving save that resulted in a point to make it 14-13, Lady Yellow Jackets.
Meigs scored the next point to tie the game up and then Melhorn scored a kill to make it 15-14, Meigs and the Lady Tigers were within one point of taking the set and the match.
Howard then served up an ace and the Lady Tigers celebrated an epic victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.