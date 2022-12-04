BLUEFIELD, Virginia – Tennessee Wesleyan's basketball teams split a pair of Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) games Saturday at Bluefield.
The TWU men rallied from a halftime deficit to win 76-68. The Bulldogs (8-1, 7-1 AAC) trailed 43-36 at halftime but outscored Bluefield 40-25 in the second half. Wesleyan began the second half on a 6-0 run and took a 54-52 lead with 13:05 left. Elisha Mayberry's 3-pointer with 3:14 left put TWU ahead for good, 65-63.
The Bulldogs shot a 46.9% field goal percentage while holding Bluefield to 39.7% shooting.
Ty Patterson led TWU with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds. Mayberry scored 13 points.
Earlier Saturday, the TWU women lost 76-69, increasing their losing streak to three games. The Lady Bulldogs (5-4, 3-4 AAC) led 34-32 at halftime and were still up 51-50 after three, but Bluefield outscored TWU 26-18 in the fourth quarter. Bluefield raced ahead 70-59 with 2:55 left, and the Lady Bulldogs got no closer than six points.
The Lady Bulldogs shot just 32.1% from the floor and 20% from 3-point range. Bluefield shot a 37.7% field goal percentage.
Yeika Jimenez Diaz scored 23 points and pulled 12 rebounds. Cambree Mayo finished with 10 points and Jacelyn Stone nine.
The Lady Bulldogs are back in action 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at home against Brenau in AAC play. Both TWU basketball teams then hit the road to Union College on Saturday, continuing conference play. The Union men are ranked No. 19 in the NAIA poll.
