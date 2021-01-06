ENGLEWOOD — Andrew Beavers figured it might be his night when his first 3-pointer went through the nylon. So he just kept shooting them — and making them.
The McMinn County senior had sunk seven shots from behind the arc in the first quarter alone, part of a team-high 30 points that led the Cherokees to a 77-64 win Tuesday at county rival McMinn Central in The Roundhouse.
“The first shot went in, and usually when I hit my first shot I feel good the rest of the night,” Beavers said. “And I just kept going, and I was like, ‘I’m going to keep shooting the ball,’ because that’s what I usually do. I just felt good after the first.”
Beavers made two more triples later in the game to finish with nine from downtown.
“He shot it well, no doubt. He was hotter than a pistol,” said Tribe coach Ed Clendenen. “I think he could’ve kicked it and it would’ve went in during that first quarter. And he did a really good job later on, too, of not forcing it. I was really proud of him. He’s growing a little bit as a basketball player and realizing that the shot will come when waits and takes a good shot.”
And McMinn (7-5) needed just about every one of its senior’s shots, as the Chargers still hung around for most of the game. Central trailed 32-19 after Beavers’ first-quarter shooting spree, but it finished the second quarter on a 12-3 run and trimmed its deficit to 43-37 at halftime.
“I thought we were really sluggish defensively, but I’ll give Central a lot of credit there,” Clendenen said. “I thought they did a really good job handling the basketball. And it was just a hard-fought McMinn-McMinn Central game.”
The Chargers (6-4) were within 59-52 late in the third quarter before McMinn scored the last five of the period, punctuated by a Parker Bebb dunk and helped by a technical foul on the Central bench, leading to two Tucker Monroe free throws.
But even after falling behind as much as 14 points in the fourth quarter, Central got back within nine, down 73-64, in the last two minutes before four more Monroe free throws sealed the game.
“We’re a young basketball team, and they punched us in the throat to start the game,” said Chargers coach Daniel Curtis. “And we didn’t fold. And a month ago, who knows where that would’ve gone? That may have been a 35-point loss. But we battled back and we dug in defensively, and we overcame bad coaching on the defensive side because we were going to play that zone all night and the kid hit seven threes in the first quarter, and you’ve got to adjust to that. I felt like we did that at the right time.”
Carter Henderson was a major reason why the Chargers were able to stay within sight, putting on his own dazzling performance of 28 points that included four 3-pointers. Novice Cox added 11 points for Central and Gabe and Samuel Masingale eight each.
“Carter Henderson just took the boys by the horns and said let’s fight,” Curtis said. “We continued to scrap and do the things we needed to do. We’ve still got some growth to do, but for a young team, gosh, I though the fight was there. We stayed in it and kept battling.
“They’ve (McMinn) got some tools, and props to them, but I thought our guys kept their composure, and we handled that first knockout.”
Also scoring in double figures for McMinn were Monroe with 13 points – the sophomore’s second-straight double-digit game – Bebb with 11 and Davion Evans with 10.
But instead, it was Central with the winning answer, with Makinlee Buckner scoring her team’s first six points of the final period, Carlee Rule drilling a 3-pointer and coming up with a steal-and-score, and freshman Maddox Mayfield scoring six of her 10 points.
Those three performances had coach Johnny Morgan wondering why they can’t do that more often.
“You look at that and think, they stepped up here and stepped up there, and you wonder, why are they not doing that all the time?” Morgan said. “And I don’t mean scoring every time, but why are they not into it all the time?”
Central (8-3) was up 60-54 after Rule’s steal-and-score, but McMinn had one more run left in it. An Addie Smith steal and basket and Peytyn Oliver’s second three of the quarter made for a 7-2 run that inched the Lady Cherokees to within 60-59 with 1:06 left, with two critical 1-and-1 free throws from Carsi Beaty the reason the Chargerettes were still ahead.
But Mayfield responded with a floater to put Central back up by three points, and the Lady Tribe (5-7) missed its last three shots as Molly Masingale closed the Chargerettes’ rivalry win making three of her last four free throws.
The first quarter looked as if Central was going to run away with the latest county rivalry chapter, taking advantage of the Lady Cherokees’ 1-14 field goal shooting and five turnovers in the first quarter to go ahead 12-2.
“We fell into how they wanted us to play, which was wild and crazy and a little bit out of control,” said McMinn coach Tim McPhail. “And that’s what we did. We were out of control, we were wild and crazy at times, and we made uncharacteristic turnovers, and that led to the defeat, bottom line. And I knew coming in that’s how they wanted to play, they wanted to get you going up and down and out of your comfort zone and not let you get set up in anything, and we didn’t do a good job of handling it, bottom line.”
But the Lady Cherokees’ second quarter began with a Smith three-point play, and freshman Aubrey Gonzalez scored eight of her career-high 16 points in the period as McMinn evened the score for the first time at 21-21 with 2:24 left. Oliver drilled a 3-pointer with five seconds left in the half to give the Lady Tribe its first lead, 26-24, at the break.
“I felt like during those times we were making those runs, we had our heads up, we were seeing the floor, we were finding somebody open, and somebody’s open with what they do, doubling in the backcourt, McPhail said. “But then on the flip-side of that, when we didn’t play well, too much dribbling with our head down, not seeing the floor, not seeing what was going on. And that was the difference in the ball game.”
Oliver and Jada Mack combined for a 9-0 McMinn run to start the third quarter, giving the Lady Tribe its largest lead at 35-24. But two baker free throws, then a backcourt steal-and-score and a driving hoop from Masingale started a countering 13-0 Central run, and the Chargerettes retook the lead, 40-35. But McMinn struck back with an 8-3 burst to even the score heading into the final stanza.
“We were scoring off the press and not our offense, and Molly just took over in that little span there,” Morgan said. “And Kellan was in and scored a couple. But Molly just decided she wasn’t going to get beat. And later on, I felt like Maddox was like, hey, we’re not losing this game and just took it at them.”
Oliver scored a game-high 21 points for McMinn, and Masingale led Central with 20 points.
The Chargerettes will play Rhea County on Thursday in The Roundhouse, with junior varsity at 6 p.m. and the varsity at 7:30. Central’s boys do not play Thursday.
Both teams of both schools are back in action Friday in their respective districts, with McMinn heading home to host archrival Bradley Central and Central traveling to Polk County. Tip-off times Friday are 6 p.m. for the girls and 7:30 for the boys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.