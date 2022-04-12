CLEVELAND – McMinn County had no margin for error, and one mistake was enough to send it to defeat on its bitter rival's home field.
A lead-off error in the bottom of the fourth gave homestanding Bradley Central the opportunity to score the only run it needed to deal the Cherokees a 1-0 loss Monday in a clash of the top two teams in the District 5-4A standings.
"What the game boiled down to was whoever makes that first mistake, and unfortunately that was us,” said McMinn head coach Matt Ray.
With the rest of the game a duel between two NCAA Division I-bound pitchers, it was MTSU signee Ollie Akens taking the loss despite recording six strikeouts against one walk in his complete game. Akens limited the Bears, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A in this week's Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association state poll, to one unearned run, giving the Tribe every chance to figure out an offense.
"That's a tough loss to take right there because he threw very, very well,” said Ray of Akens' performance. “And it's a good team.”
McMinn (10-5, 6-2 District 5-4A), however, just could not figure out Cooper Casteel. The Bears' ETSU-bound lefty went the distance, striking out the Cherokees 14 times against one walk and limiting them to two hits.
"Good velocity, he locates very, very well,” Ray said. “Off-speed, locates it well, and we struggled with that. And that's kind of a situation where you pick one pitch and you sit on it, and just make sure you don't miss it. But you've got to give a lot of credit to that dude. He's very, very good.”
And after the error to begin the bottom of the fourth, Casteel helped his own cause with a double to put runners at second and third with no outs. Karter Howard hit a single to center field that scored one run and threatened to plate a second.
Jayden Miller, playing center field for McMinn, delivered a throw to catcher Mason Roderick in time for the tag out of the Bears' second runner at home plate, keeping the score 1-0.
Akens averted further damage that inning with a strikeout and a pop out. Unfortunately for McMinn, the damage that did happen was all Bradley needed.
"A lead-off error, guy gets on, and of course they're going to do something to get that runner across the plate, and they executed,” Ray said. “Their hitter executed, and ball game.”
Roderick drew a walk in the fifth inning, and Carson Clark, running courtesy for Roderick, stole second, but a pop out and strikeout kept him there.
Sam Goodin got McMinn's second and last hit in the sixth and went to second on an errant pick attempt, but then got caught in a rundown trying to steal third base. A strikeout, Casteel's 12th of the game, ended the Cherokees' sixth. McMinn went out in order in the seventh, including two more strikeouts.
"Obviously we need to learn from previous at-bats how do they pitch us, what adjustment do I need to make?” Ray said. “I don't think we were very good at making those adjustments. We kind of just continued with the same mistake.”
Weather permitting, McMinn returns home to play the second leg against the Bears 7 p.m. Tuesday. Salvaging a split would help the Cherokees solidify their grip on second place in District 5-4A and also prevent Bradley from outright clinching the top seed.
