ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central soccer dropped a 3-0 decision to visiting Sequoyah on Thursday.
The loss means Central is locked into third place in the district and will play at No. 2 Sequoyah again in the first round of the district tournament on May 10.
Thursday’s game was a little closer than the score appears as the Chiefs got two goals off of defensive mistakes and the third was a penalty shot.
Central Coach Travis Tuggle told his team after the game that he sees improvement.
“We are getting better,” Tuggle said. “We are playing better as a team, especially attacking. We still don’t come up and support the attack very well. We will have a guy up top without support and he will have to hold the ball.
“But I see better passing, better touches and better runs. We are getting better individually as well.”
The loss puts Central in third in the district ahead of Chattanooga Central, but behind Sequoyah. East Hamilton is the regular season title winner and is the No. 1 seed in the district tournament.
Central still has a few games before facing off with the Chiefs again in the district tournament on May 10.
The Chargers will host Sweetwater on Saturday at 2 p.m. and then will host Polk County on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for Senior Night.
Long balls hurt the Chargers early as the Chiefs took advantage of having a strong wind at their back to make some long passes.
Sequoyah’s first goal came off a long ball as an attacker got behind Central’s defense and slotted home the shot.
The second score was similar with a long pass resulting in a goal for the Chiefs to put Sequoyah up 2-0.
“We made some corrections at the half, but then of course (after switching sides) they no longer had the wind so it was a different type of game in the second half,” Tuggle said.
The second half was mostly even with the only difference being a foul in the box called on Central, leading to a penalty shot.
“We went for the ball and he (Sequoyah’s player) fell down,” Tuggle said. “But it was a foul and it was a penalty.”
The penalty shot was good and Central trailed 3-0 early in the second half.
The Chiefs tried to add to their lead but Central’s defense kept Sequoyah from getting a lot of dangerous shots. Central’s goalies, Isaiah Gill and P.J. Gunn, combined for 10 saves, several off of hard shots.
“I’m sure the shot comparison was ridiculous but a lot of their shots were about 20 yards away,” Tuggle said. “I thought both our keepers played well tonight.”
Unofficially, Sequoyah outshot Central 10-1 on shots on goal.
