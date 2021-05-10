MURFREESBORO — Before last year, Shaniah McClendon hadn’t done a throwing event since middle school track and field. And just as she was getting back into it, at the urging of her mother, the COVID-19 pandemic had put an abrupt halt to her junior season only barely after it got started.
So the McMinn County senior had no idea what to expect when she finally got going for a full season in the girls’ discus and shot put.
As it turns out, McClendon has had a senior campaign to remember. She threw for first place in both events Friday in the Section 2 championship meet at Riverdale High School, breaking her own school record in the discus in the process, and qualified for the TSSAA Spring Fling.
“Besides the few practices and meets we had last year, I have not thrown since eighth grade, so I did not know how I was going to perform,” said McClendon in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “My mother wanted me to pick it up again, so I did. I was hoping to do what I did this year, last year.”
And joining McClendon on the return trip to Murfreesboro later this month is junior Caleb Johnson, whose fourth-place throw in the boys’ discus also qualified him for the state meet.
“Making it to state this year as a junior and especially after last year’s season was canceled means a lot to me,” Johnson said. “To me, this means that I have a serious chance at making it to the next level in track and field, and I’m just very thankful for that. Overall I’m just grateful to get a chance to compete at the state meet and thankful for all the people that have helped me get there.”
McClendon had set a new girls’ discus school record at the sub-sectional meet last week, then bumped the record higher Friday with a throw of 122 feet, 10 inches. That’s one goal down for the senior, and she still has another school record she would like to set in the shot put.
“Last meet, last chance to beat the record, last chance to show everyone, especially my mom and Coach (Jeff) Galloway, what I got,” said McClendon, who threw the shot put 37 feet, 9 inches on Friday. “I have done nothing but progress throughout the season, so I have to go out with a bang.”
Galloway also believes McClendon has room to improve in the discus over the next couple of weeks before the state meet — room enough to perhaps win the state gold medal.
“I hate to say this about somebody as good as she is, but she’s kind of raw,” Galloway said. “It’s just about ability and talent.
“I don’t see why she couldn’t throw 135 feet. Because she’s so strong, but her technique is not quite right, and we’ve got two weeks to figure it out. The biggest thing is to get some more elevation on that thing. She throws it so hard but it’s flat and level. It doesn’t get up more than 15 feet high, and the best out there are throwing 20 or 25 feet high. There’s a sweet spot there; you can’t get it over a certain angle or trajectory. But if she got a little more air under the thing, there’s no reason she couldn’t throw 135 feet and win state.”
Johnson, meanwhile, has put on quite a bit of muscle since his freshman season and has thrown the discus with more consistency, and that work has been rewarded with a state berth.
“When he was a freshman he was probably about 40 or 50 pounds lighter than he is now,” Galloway said. “He’s put a lot of work in the weight room because of football, and he’s gotten quite a bit bigger, and he’s also improved his technique. His freshman year, he was a little inconsistent because he kept second-guessing himself, but once he started getting come confidence and consistency, it seems like every time he throws he’s gotten a little better.”
Johnson threw the discus 134 feet, 1 inch on Friday. His best throws this season have been barely more than a foot short of the school record still held by Shazzon Bradley. And Johnson would love to break the McMinn legend’s mark at state.
“It would be awesome to break the record at any meet, but it would be amazing to beat that record at state and it would be an honor to medal as well,” Johnson said. “Well I will definitely have to keep practicing and really focusing on the small things in order to give me that little push to help me do well at this meet.”
Johnson also finished in eighth place in the shot put, throwing 42’ 1.5”.
Other individual McMinn results Friday were Tyler Bowers 11th in the boys’ 1600-meter run with a personal record time of 4:55.27, AJ Sierra 14th in the girls’ 100m dash in 13.63 and Lillian Fillyaw 14th in the girls’ shot put with a distance of 26’ 9.5”.
Aubrey Pickel held out of the girls’ 300m hurdles due to a leg injury.
The McMinn girls’ 4x800m relay team was also 11th in 11:07.18. With most of the relay team being freshmen and sophomore this year, Galloway expects that event to be strong for McMinn in the next couple years.
“That team should be back up there in contention next year and the year after,” Galloway said.
The state track meet will take place at Rockvale High School in Murfreesboro this year, and McClendon and Johnson will compete beginning at 9 a.m. CDT Thursday, May 27.
