Athens City Middle School split its basketball games at home against Riceville on Monday.
ACMS won the girls' game 31-24. Mackenzie Howard led the Lady Cougars with 16 points and Liz Shamblin added 6. For Riceville, Katelyn Edmonds scored 12 points and Hanah Clark 6.
Riceville won the boys' varsity game 37-26. Will Benton led the Wildcats with 17 points, and Jacques Williams added 9 points and Brady Mullins 8. For ACMS, Brooks Berry scored 12 points and Jordin Murphy 7.
Riceville also won the junior varsity boys' game 36-29, led by Jaxson Gonzalez with 21 points and Beau Harbin 8. For ACMS, Josh Lockmiller scored 12 points and M. Cobb 11.
(0) comments
