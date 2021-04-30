ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central had the bats going early and then held off a late Greenback rally to earn a 9-5 victory on Thursday.
Central has had some issues with errors and not making routine plays this year, but that was not a problem on Thursday.
“We played clean baseball today,” Central Coach Chris Shepherd said. “We had the bats going the first three innings, but then we sat on that lead the rest of the way. McCain Baker made a great diving play, in the fifth I think, that saved some runs and I think the game, maybe.”
Greenback mounted a late comeback, but Central’s pitching was able to nail down the win.
“I thought Luke (Morris) threw the ball well. He got into some deep counts, but he threw strikes. Then my closer who throws strike after strike, A.J. Hall, came in and finished the last three innings to get the save.”
Central (8-15) will travel to Rhea County on Monday and then goes to rival McMinn County on Tuesday.
The Chargers pushed across three runs in the first inning, most with two outs.
Baker drew a walk to start the game and then Jamison Blair was hit by a pitch. Baker later reached third base and, with one out, scored on a passed ball.
After the second out, Ryan Corbett walked and a single by Josyah Farner sent home Blair and Alex Ring singled home Corbett to make it 3-0.
Greenback cut that lead to 3-2 in the top of the second, but Central scored a pair of runs to gain some breathing room in the bottom half of the inning.
Malachi Martin singled and, two outs later, scored on a single by Elijah Reno. Silas Ward later singled home Reno to give Central a 5-0 advantage.
The Chargers added to their lead in the bottom of the third.
Farner walked and, two outs later, Martin singled. Baker then drew a walk to load the bases.
Blair earned a bases loaded walk to make it 6-2 and then Reno hit a bases-clearing double to score Martin, Baker and Blair to give Central a 9-2 lead.
The Cherokees made a game out of it in the top of the sixth with three runs, but Hall struck out one and induced a pair of ground balls in the seventh to secure the 9-5 victory.
The Chargers finished with seven hits. Reno and Martin each had two hits with Reno knocking in five runs. Ward, Farner and Ring each had one RBI.
Morris earned the win. In 5-1/3 innings he gave up five runs on three hits, with three of those runs earned. He struck out four and walked five.
Hall finished the game to earn the save. He gave up one hit and no runs while striking out one and walking none.
