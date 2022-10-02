Tennessee Wesleyan's soccer teams swept Montreat in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play on Saturday at the TWU Athletic Complex, with the men's squad winning 3-1 and the women 5-2.
The Bulldogs (4-1-5, 3-1-2 AAC) led 1-0 at halftime on an unassisted Wynand Wessels goal in the 22nd minute. Jonah Lewis added goals in the 51st and 58th minutes, with Billy Boag and Cian Gantley assisting, respectively, to extend TWU's lead to 3-0. Montreat spoiled the shutout with a score in the 62nd minute.
TWU's men built a 14-7 overall shot advantage and 7-1 on goal. The Bulldogs attempted four corner kicks to two for Montreat. The two teams combined for 27 fouls.
In the women's game, Krista Eik Hardardottir led the Lady Bulldogs (6-3, 5-1) with a hat trick, scoring her goals in the 13th, 55th and 90th minutes. Claudia Lopez del Pino scored in the 42nd minute and Lauryn Martel in the 45th to give TWU a 3-0 halftime lead.
Montreat scored its first goal in the 53rd minute, but Hardardottir annswered with her second score two minutes later to restore a three-goal margin. Cristina Escrig, Daantje Klomp, Tessa Lewis, Lopez del Pino and Jill De Waal each recorded one assist.
The Lady Bulldogs out-shot Montreat 20-7 overall and 11-3 on goal while attempting five corner kicks to none for the opponent.
Both soccer teams are back in action in AAC play Wednesday at Johnson University in Knoxville.
