DECATUR — Meigs County swept aside visiting Harriman on Thursday with the Lady Tigers and Tigers both coming away with convincing wins.
The Lady Tigers pulled away in the second quarter and were never really threatened in a 67-46 victory.
“I’m really happy with the way we looked offensively,” Lady Tigers Coach Derika Jenkins said. “They are really unselfish and look for their teammates. We still have some things to work on, but I thought we looked good tonight. And I thought we played well defensively too and everybody got to play. Hopefully we can build on this.”
Jenkins, in her first year as a head coach after taking over for long time coach Jason Powell, got her first win.
“It feels good, but I want many more,” Jenkins said.
The Tigers were locked in a close game for a while with the Blue Devils, who have a 6’7” wing that Meigs had to deal with.
The game was tied at the half, but once the Tigers were able to gain a solid lead in the second half they ran away with an 84-73 win.
“This team plays really hard,” Tigers Coach Sammy Perkinson said. “They are not only fun to coach, but they are fun to watch. We still make some mistakes, but that’s because they are playing fast and playing hard.
Perkinson said Meigs just tried to help out defensively when Jordan McCullum tried to penetrate the paint. While McCullum got his share of points, especially in the fourth quarter, the Tigers made him earn most of his points. He also missed two dunks and threw up a pair of air balls, which the Meigs student section reminded him every chance they got.
Perkinson added, however, that his team has got to do a better job of making easy layups and do better at the free throw line as the Tigers made only four of 11 free throw attempts.
“That can lose us a game right there,” Perkinson said of missed free throws. “But Harriman is a good team and I’m tickled to get the win.”
The Tigers (2-0) and Lady Tigers (1-1) will travel to Polk County on Monday with tipoffs at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Lady Tigers 67, Lady Blue Devils 46
The Lady Tigers hit a trio of three pointers early, by Sara Swafford, Talley Lawson and Cayden Hennessee, and Meigs led 11-1 with 2:10 left in the first quarter.
But the Lady Devils bounced back and Meigs led only 13-10 going to the second period.
Meigs again started the next period strong with Hennessee, Kaydence Shaumburg and Lila Brown scoring. Meigs led 21-16 and later led 28-20 with Lainey Fitzgerald and Julia Howard both doing a good job in the paint.
Meigs ended the half with a 7-0 run on a trey and two free throws by Lawson and two free throws by Fitzgerald.
The Lady Tigers went to the half with a 35-20 lead.
Meigs continued to pour in the points in the second half and Harriman was never a threat. Meigs led 52-35 at the end of the third and cruised to a 67-46 victory.
Lawson led the Lady Tigers with 17 points and Hennessee added 14 points, including three ‘3’s.
Tigers 84, Blue Devils 73
The game went back and forth early with Ethan Meadows pacing the Tigers in the first few mines along with Levi Caldwell.
Meigs trailed 12-6 with 4:27 left in the first, but the Tigers roared to life at that point with Cole Owens hitting a ‘3’ and Matthew Boshears, Meadows and Jackson Shaver all scoring near the end of the period to push the Tigers on a 13-2 run and give Meigs a 19-14 advantage going to the second quarter.
Harriman rallied to take a 25-21 lead early in the second, but Meigs went on a 10-3 run. Caldwell sparked the run with a bucket and then came a bucket by Boshears, a basket by Meadows and then another bucket each by Boshears and Meadows. That put Meigs ahead 31-26.
The two teams battled back and forth and were tied 38-38 going to the half.
The game was still tight early in the second quarter with Meigs ahead 44-40, but the Tigers went on a 12-4 run. Boshears started the run with a buket and then came a ‘3’ by Owens, a bucket by Owens and a three pointer by Meadows.
That put the Tigers up 54-45 with about three minutes left in the period.
Meigs went on another run as the third quarter wound down with Owens hitting another ‘3’ and then came buckets by Da’Quawn Tatum, Meadows and Boshears.
That put the Tigers ahead 68-51 going to the fourth as Meigs ran away with the 84-43 victory.
Meadows led the way with 21 points for the Tigers with Owens and Boshears each adding 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.