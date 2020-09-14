McMinn Central trounced rival Polk County 5-0 Saturday morning on the road.
The Chargerettes started slowly and Central Coach Travis Tuggle wasn’t pleased with the first half despite Central’s 2-0 lead at the intermission.
“The first half was not good,” Tuggle said. “We didn’t possess the ball, we didn’t pass the ball. Technically, we were bad, in terms of our technical skills. Just not a whole lot of movement, kind of lethargic.”
But the Chargerettes’ attack showed some bite in the second half, creating more chances and capitalizing three times.
“In the second half it was much better. Our energy level was better and our passing was better,” Tuggle said. “The runs that the girls made in the second half were much better, they were making diagonal runs into space and getting behind their back line quite a bit. So that was better.”
Overall, it was a solid win despite a slow start.
“It was a tale of two halves,” Tuggle said. “We won the second half and they won the first half. I’m pleased with the result and the second half. It was nice to win on a Saturday morning. ”
Central (2-1) will travel to Loudon on Tuesday. Game time is 6:30 p.m.
The Chargerettes started the game by controlling possession, but took a lot of long shots.
One of those long shots connected on a goal by Carlee Rule and then a few minutes later another long shot by Emma Grace Tuggle found the back of the net. Rule’s shot was well outside of the 18-yard box.
That put Central up 2-0 about midway through the first half.
Polk had a few chances, but Stonie Fox came up with several nice saves. The Lady Wildcats had a few other possessions end unproductively when the Central defense shut down their attack or the shot went wide.
Fox made a nice save at the end of the half to keep the score 2-0 at the intermission.
“She kept us in it in the first half,” Tuggle said of Fox. “We were up two, but I told the girls we were fortunate to be up two. We could easily have been down a goal, or two even. They had a lot of chances.”
Kellan Baker scored early in the second half when she lifted a high shot through the fingertips of Polk’s goalkeeper.
Central went up 4-0 about 18 minutes later when Tuggle scored on a mid-range shot from the the top of the box.
Central hit the post twice in the next few minutes as the Chargerettes continued to attack.
The final goal came near the end of the game when Autumn Underwood chipped the ball over Polk’s charging keeper to make it 5-0.
The Chargerettes finished with 19 shots on goal and held Polk to seven shots.
Fox made numerous saves in the first and finished with nine saves in the game.
