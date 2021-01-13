Tennessee Wesleyan’s women rallied from a 13-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter for a 48-47 win at Truett-McConnell University on Tuesday in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play.
The Lady Bulldogs (5-2, 5-2 AAC) fell behind as much as 15 points in the second quarter but did end the first half on an 8-0 run to cut their deficit to 23-16 at halftime. Wesleyan stayed within single digits most of the third quarter before surrendering the last five points to fall behind 40-27 entering the fourth.
But TWU started the fourth quarter on a 14-0 run, including a Jordan Wright two and three, Madison McClurg three-point play, Hannah Cherry free throw and five Chloe Yearwood foul shots.
Wright, McClurg and Cambree Mayo produced go-ahead scores for the Lady Bulldogs down the stretch, and McClurg made the game-winning free throw with a fraction of a second left.
TWU got its second straight win. Yearwood led the lady Bulldogs with 13 points, and Wright added 11. McClurg finished with a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Bryant Bernard, Ty Patterson, Jonathan Webb and Marquice Fifield combined for an 18-9 run that swelled Wesleyan’s lead to 47-33 with 14 minutes left in the game.
TWU (8-4, 6-4) maintained its lead in double digits the rest of the way. The Bulldogs’ largest lead was 78-58 after a Djimon Wilson two with five seconds left.
Bernard finished with 23 points to lead Wesleyan, and Ty Patterson notched a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds. Webb and Billy Balogun each scored eight points, with Balogun also pulling a team-high 15 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs’ 54-39 team rebounding advantage. Fifield dished a team-high seven assists to go with his four points.
The TWU men return to action at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bryan College. Both Wesleyan basketball teams then return home on Saturday to face St. Andrews. The women’s game tips off at noon and the men’s game at 2 p.m.
