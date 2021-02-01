Of the six elementary school basketball teams from McMinn County starting sectionals this weekend, three of them are still alive.
The Riceville boys and the Englewood and Mountain View girls won their first-round games of the TMSAA Section 2 tournament on Saturday to advance, while the Riceville girls and Englewood and MVS boys had their seasons come to an end.
Englewood’s girls, the reigning TMSAA Class A state champions, kept their title defense alive at home with a 36-18 dismissal of Coalfield. The Lady Rams actually trailed 7-4 at the end of the first quarter but seized control with a 13-3 second quarter and put the game out of reach with a 12-4 third.
Reagan Baker led the Lady Rams with 18 points, with McCary Beaty also chipping in nine points. Bella Hall scored three points and Kinsley Hafley, Lily Graves and Lily Wright two each.
The Mountain View girls, who had marched to last year’s sectional championship against Englewood, advanced with a 56-28 win over Wartburg on Saturday, led by Jaxyn-Meadow Hawn with 21 points. Addie Williams scored 12 points for the Lady Tigers, Camryn Loden seven and Maddie Kirkpatrick and Kali Miller six each.
Riceville’s boys cruised over Coalfield 54-17 at home. Jacques Williams scored 14 points to lead the Wildcats, and Brady Mullins and Will Benton added eight each.
Saturday’s winners will all play their second-round sectional games today, with the Riceville boys and Englewood girls hosting theirs and the Mountain View girls traveling.
The Lady Rams will host Tellico Plains Junior High at 5 p.m., which is a potentially dangerous match-up, as Tellico beat Englewood twice during the regular season by 17 and 10 points.
The Wildcats will play their second round 6 p.m. at McMinn County High School, hosting Chattanooga Prep. The Lady Tigers will take a trek up to Oneida for a 6 p.m. tip-off.
Englewood’s boys lost a heartbreaker 45-44 to Midway on Saturday, despite 33 points from Reese Frazier. The Rams fell behind 16-5 after a quarter and were still trailing 23-13 at halftime. Englewood closed within 31-24 heading into the fourth quarter, when Frazier scored 15 of the Rams’ 20 points in a rally that fell just short.
Cam Wade, Peyton Brackett and Landin McInturff scored three points each for the Rams and Tyler Oaks two.
The Riceville girls lost 55-24 at Midway. Hanah Clark, Kyra Watson, Katelyn Edmonds and Ellie Whaley all scored six points each for the Lady Wildcats.
Mountain View’s boys lost 36-18 at Oliver Springs, with Raymond McCarty leading the Tigers with seven points and Jeb Goodin scoring four points.
