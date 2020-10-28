ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – For the second time this season, Tennessee Wesleyan's John Houk was named the Appalachian Athletic Conference's Men's Golfer of the Week. The announcement of the league's sixth edition of the weekly award came on Monday.
Houk garnered the award with his first-place finish at the Bojangles Intercollegiate. Over three rounds, the former McMinn Central standout shot under par each round, carding a 66, 65, and a 69 on the Par 72 course to finish with a total of 200. The three-round total was 16 strokes below par for three rounds. The freshman beat the second-place finisher by 12 strokes. Houk's scores helped the team win the Bojangles Intercollegiate, their final tournament of the fall season.
This is the second weekly award for Houk. The next edition of the awards will be announced on Nov. 2.
