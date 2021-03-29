CLEVELAND — McMinn Central came out swinging and had its Class AAA host on the ropes for a while, but it just gave too many free bases to Cleveland to finish off a potential statement win.
The Chargers had built a 5-3 lead after three innings before falling 10-6 to the Blue Raiders on Friday at Cleveland High School. Central finished the game with three errors, six walks, five wild pitches and three hit batters.
“Compared to the last few games that we played, we’re going down (in errors), so we’re going in the right direction instead of going up,” said Chargers coach Chris Shepherd. “But if we limit the freebies and we don’t let the other team win the freebie war, we’ll win and we’ll beat a lot of teams.
“And we should have beat them tonight, but we gave it up in the fourth and we made a couple of big errors. And good teams, you let them in the game, you can’t give good teams extra chances, and we gave them way too many extra chances tonight.”
Regardless of the loss, Shepherd walked away from Cleveland encouraged at how Central (1-5) could turn its season around if it keeps doing what it did right Friday — such as knocking seven hits with four of them doubles — and cut down on the things it did wrong.
“If that team (Cleveland) came to our district, they’d walk through the district,” Shepherd said. “And they competed, and they were in position to win. And I told them if that doesn’t give them confidence to know that we can compete and win in this league, then there’s something wrong with them.”
Silas Ward’s first of two doubles with two outs sent Alex Ring home for the first run in the top of the first inning, and Jamison Blair followed with an RBI single to give Central a 2-0 lead.
Cleveland responded with one run in the bottom of the first inning and two in the second to go up 3-2. But the Chargers, with two outs against them in the top of the third, answered with a string of hits that McCain Baker began with a single. Elijah Reno, Ward and Blair all smacked a double each in succession, which ended up plating three runs and putting Central ahead 5-3.
But defensive miscues caught up to the Chargers in the bottom of the fourth inning, with two errors, a defensive interference call, two wild pitches, a walk and a passed ball helping Cleveland to a five-spot and an 8-5 lead it never surrendered.
“We came out being aggressive swinging the bats,” Shepherd said. “(Starting pitcher) Malachi (Martin), I thought he did a pretty good job on the mound. It’s just the freebie war. We’re losing the freebie war with every team that we play, and that’s the walks, the hit by pitches and the errors.”
Another two walks, a hit batter and a wild pitch extended the Blue Raiders’ lead to 10-5 after five innings. Ryan Corbett scored Central’s last run in the sixth, leading off with a single, advancing to third base on an error and crossing home plate on Martin’s fielder’s choice.
In a change to the original schedule, Central is back home today, hosting Alcoa for a 5:30 p.m. first pitch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.