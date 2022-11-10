Englewood takes two from Calhoun From staff reports Nov 10, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Englewood swept Calhoun in a pair of basketball games Thursday.The Lady Rams won 50-15, led by Lily Wright with 16 points, Alahna Powell 14 and Malea Masingale 7. For Calhoun, Susanna Jones scored 6 points and Carly Sneed 4.Englewood’s boys won 51-10. Cam Wade led the Rams with 13 points, and Corey Brackett scored 12 points and Samuel Miller 8. For Calhoun, Colby Womac scored 6 points and Jaret Douglas the other 4. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Englewood Rams Sport Boys Point Corey Brackett Susanna Jones Cam Wade Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Eaton, Sherlin join Pelley in winning seats on Athens City Council Police reports for Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 Niota passes liquor by drink, retains mayor, Calhoun commissioners elected Coffman, Carroll retain ACS seats while Forrest emerges from write-ins Bivens defeats challenger James in Decatur mayor race Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
