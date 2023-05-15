CHATTANOOGA – Tucker Monroe secured his long-awaited trip to Murfreesboro early Monday afternoon. Elena Kurowski and Kylee Hockman then had to take a bit of a detour before stamping their tickets for a return there.
But by the end of Region 3-AA tennis tournament action Monday, all three McMinn County seniors won their respective championships and earned appearances in next week's TSSAA Spring Fling.
The tournament started at the Delaware Avenue Sports Complex in Dayton, where Monroe dismissed East Hamilton's Seth Norman 6-0, 6-0, in the boys' singles semifinals. In the region championship, Monroe faced a rematch of last week's district title tilt with Bradley Central's Britton Carter, and Monroe finished off a 6-1, 6-4 title match victory to qualify for the state tournament for the first time as a senior.
"It's a long time overdue, for sure,” Monroe said. “Now I've got a week to prepare because there are obviously going to be some very good players.”
Hockman and Kurowski ousted East Hamilton's Haynesly Holt and Maddie O'Brian 6-0, 6-1 in the girls' doubles semifinal. Like Monroe, Kurowski and Hockman then faced a rematch of the previous week's district title match in the region final.
The McMinn duo won the first set 6-2 over Rhea County's Sophie Kay and Ava Travis and had nudged ahead 2-1 in the second set when a heavy rain shower fell over Dayton and left the courts too wet to continue.
The rest of the tournament moved to McCallie School in Chattanooga and resumed in the school's indoor tennis complex. Kay and Travis tied the second set 2-2, but Hockman and Kurowski then won the last four games and the match 6-2, 6-2, reaching state for the second straight year in girls' doubles.
"We just had to close it out, and we knew what we needed to do throughout the whole game,” Kurowski said. "Mainly we put pace on the ball and try not to hit it to the person at the net. It's all mental.”
Any concerns about the roughly hour-long trip from Dayton to Chattanooga disrupting their rhythm, Hockman and Kurowski quickly put to rest – almost to the point the trip looked like it helped them.
"I don't know if it helped, but it definitely got our minds right, because you're just thinking about going to state the whole time,” Hockman said.
After breezing through his first set against Carter, Monroe fell behind 3-0 in the second set before rallying to win six of the next seven games to close out his region title and berth in state.
"I got a little worn out at the start of the second set, but I just had to find a way to pull it out because I did not want to go to a third set, obviously,” Monroe said. “So I was obviously trying to do whatever I can to stay alive in that set and just find a way to win.
"I had to keep the ball in play and if I had a short ball I had to go for a winner and just be more aggressive offensively.”
Kurowski and Hockman made a critical rally in the second set as well, when they were ahead 3-2 but started the ensuing game behind 0-40. But the McMinn pair rallied, with Hockman winning several exchanges at the net on deuce, to win the game, go up 4-2 and take control of the set all the way to the end.
"You want to just put the point away and you just get mad and just want to take over,” Hockman said. “And the more the ball comes to you at the net the harder you want to hit it.”
And Lynn Monroe was not only a proud head coach that day, but a proud mother as well, with her son, Tucker, going to state for the first time.
"That's exciting especially as a mom and a coach,” Lynn Monroe said. “That was one of his goals, and I'm so happy for him and them both. They worked hard, and they deserved it. It feels good as a coach.”
Ethan Jones and Luke Ramey took a competitive loss to East Hamilton's Will Harden and Evan Seo in the boys' doubles semifinals, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5 tiebreaker). Reagan Goforth, competing in girls' singles, lost 6-2, 6-2 to East Hamilton's Zoey Burgner in the semifinals.
The entire McMinn girls' tennis team is back in action 4 p.m. Thursday at home in the Class AA sectional against Stone Memorial, aiming for its second straight team state tournament appearance.
Monroe will begin in the Class AA boys' singles state tournament noon CDT Thursday, May 25, at the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro. If he wins his first-round match, he plays again 4 p.m. in the semifinals. The championship match is 11 a.m. Friday.
Hockman and Kurowski, who were state semifinalists last year, start girls' doubles at state 12:30 p.m. CDT Thursday, May 25 and would play again 4 p.m. in the semifinals if they win the first round. The championship match in girls' doubles is 9 a.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.