In a battle of NAIA-ranked men's soccer teams, Tennessee Wesleyan battled to a 2-2 draw with Rio Grande (Ohio) on Saturday at the TWU Athletic Complex.

Jonah Lewis scored the equalizing goal in the 89th minute, assisted by Billy Boag and Manny Arredondo, that salvaged the tie for the No. 24 Bulldogs (2-1-5).

Keegan Hegarty, off an Arredondo assist, had given TWU a 1-0 lead in the final minute of the first half.

But No. 25 Rio Grande answered with a goal of its own just 26 seconds later, and the match went into halftime tied 1-1.

Rio Grande then scored a go-ahead goal in the 71st minute.

Rio Grande had sizable shot advantages of 21-6 overall and 8-3 on goal and also attempted 11 corner kicks to just two for Wesleyan.

TWU goalkeeper Pedro DeMoraes picked up six saves.

Both TWU soccer teams are back in action Wednesday back in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play at Union College.

The women's team plays first at 5 p.m. and the men follow at 7 p.m.
