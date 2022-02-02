Tennessee Wesleyan baseball has made even more changes to its season-opening schedule.
The Bulldogs' doubleheader against West Virginia Institute of Technology has been postponed. A make-up date has not been set at this time. In addition, TWU's four-game series this weekend against Shawnee State has been canceled and will not be made up.
Instead, Wesleyan will play a three-game series this weekend at Athens Insurance Stadium against Undiana University-Southeast, in a rematch of last season's Kingsport Bracket Opening Round championship series. This series will begin with a doubleheader starting noon Saturday and will conclude with a single game 1 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.