ENGLEWOOD – McMinn Central’s quest to make the playoffs for the first time in six years begins in earnest this week.
The Chargers have already gotten revenge for one two-point loss last year, and they will look to avenge another such defeat when Signal Mountain visits Charger Field for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday to begin Region 3-3A play.
In last year’s game, the Eagles dealt Central a 17-15 loss, and since it was a region setback, it factored into extending the Chargers’ postseason drought. 2016 is the last time Central was in the playoffs.
“These games, we preach about them all the time. Our goal at the end of the day is we want to play games in November,” said Central head coach Matt Moody. “And so that starts Friday night. We had a close game with them last year over there, right down to the wire, so we expect it to be a good football game and physical, and we just need to make sure we’re doing what we can do to take care of it Friday night and hopefully get us off to a good start in region play.”
Central (1-1) responded in encouraging fashion in Week 2, following the previous week’s crushing loss to McMinn County. The Chargers’ dominant 42-21 win at Tellico Plains, in which they rolled up 277 rushing yards, avenged an 18-16 defeat from the previous year.
“I think the main thing for us, and we’ve preached it all week, is approaching the game with a different mentality,” Moody said. “It was basically moving on and starting over. We knew we were a better team than what we played last Friday (at McMinn). At least what the score showed, anyway. And we wanted to get back to playing physical like we have since spring practice up to now. And I thought it was important for us to start fast, and our kids did. I think they showed early on we’re way past Week 1 and back on the right track mentally for the rest of the season.”
One thing Central will need to correct from last week, however, is the 18 penalties it committed at Tellico.
“You can’t have those types of things in close games because it will wind up costing you at the end,” Moody said. “So we’ve got to clean up come mental mistakes, play physical, run the ball and control the tempo as much as we can.”
The Chargers’ defense will see some familiar things from Signal Mountain on offense, as the Eagles play with the same up-tempo attack that Central utilizes.
“Offensively they like to play with the same tempo we do, so they’re a hurry-up offense that likes to run a lot of plays,” Moody said. “And if they can catchup in something defensively and move quick, that presents a problem for us if we don’t make sure we understand our checks and how to line up certain formations.”
Leading the Eagles on offense is new starting quarterback Cash Keene, a sophomore, who passed 12-18 for 211 yards in a 23-7 win at Soddy-Daisy in Week 2. Blake Wolfard at wide receiver and Ripley Hutcherson at running back are Signal Mountain’s main playmakers, and those two also play linebacker on defense.
“(Signal Mountain) Coach (Josh) Roberts has been there a while with Signal Mountain and he does a real good job with them,” Moody said. “And they’ve got a couple of guys who are really, really athletic.
“They pose problems just because (Keene) does a good job of shaking things up and taking advantage of different opportunities. And he does a really good job of getting the ball in the hands of playmakers offensively. So we’ve just got to be ready defensively and mentally in it.”
Signal Mountain’s defense often lines up in a stack, which Central does sometimes. And the Chargers are already familiar with that defensive scheme from the preseason.
“We saw that a little bit against Walker Valley (in the spring), so it’s not something we haven’t seen,” Moody said. “But they (Signal Mountain) are big and physical.”
