It’s championship week for soap box derby racers.
More than 260 boys and girls ages 7 through 20 will travel to Akron, Ohio to represent their home communities in the 83rd FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby on Saturday, July 24. Contestants from throughout the United States will compete in their gravity-powered cars for a share of $36,000 in college scholarships.
Juliette Couch, an 8-year old homeschooler, won the stock car division of the Athens Soap Box Derby while Zeke Hembree, a 10th grader at McMinn Central High School, won the super stock division. Both are heading to Akron this week.
Madison Woods won the super kids division in Athens, but Akron is not hosting a super kids division at the World Championships this year.
Couch won in Athens despite it being her first year of racing. Apparently she’s a natural.
“We are always telling drivers to get low in the car,” Athens Parks and Recreation Programs Director Brianna Baker said. “She got in and fit in low in the car the very first time.”
Just as they did 50 years ago, the fastest derby drivers stay low and drive straight. The lower the drivers stay the more aerodynamic the car becomes.
Couch is looking forward to race week and the big race on Saturday. Tuesday is trade day where drivers trade race cards, shirts and other items with each other. Thursday is the challenge race and then Saturday is the All-American.
“I’m really happy about it and I’m really excited about it,” Couch said about making the trip to Akron.
There will not be a Monday parade as usual this year. There will likely be some COVID-19 precautions being taken, though exactly what they are aren’t known yet. All events, however, will be held at the track instead of various sites around Akron.
As a first-time driver, Couch doesn’t know what to expect, but said she is really looking forward to the challenge race on Thursday.
Parks and Recreation Director Austin Fesmire noted that girls were not allowed to race until 1971. Since then, girls have done very well.
“They thought it was just a boys sport,” Fesmire said. “In 2019 the girls won all the championships. Girls win a lot. The only person to win two different divisions was a young lady.”
Hembree won the Athens stock car division in 2018 and went to the World Championships that year, finishing around 15th. He was asked if he will do anything different in Akron this time.
“I’m not going to bob and weave,” Hembree said. “Last time I tried to bob and weave and it didn’t work. I lost too much speed. So this time I will try to stay straight. You know what mistakes you made and hopefully you don’t make them again.
“Hopefully I can keep the wheel straight and hope for the best, and try not make any driver errors. And if I do hopefully they (his opponents) make more.”
Couch said the main thing she knows about the Akron race is the track itself.
“The hill is larger and faster,” Couch said.
Hembree has already let Couch know what to expect in Akron.
“It’s more of a driver’s race,” Hembree said. “You are going faster, but it’s more of a driver race. I think she will love it, I loved it my first year. (Former driver) Nathan (Turner) really helped me my first year and I’m hoping I can help her just as much as Nathan helped me.”
As a first-time driver in Akron there is no telling how well Couch will do on Saturday. Soap Box racing is a sport in which an 8 year old has just as much a chance of winning as an 18 year old.
Instead of finishing in the top 10 or top 20, Couch has one goal in mind.
“To have fun,” Couch replied when asked about her goal this weekend.
Those that know Hembree have no doubt he will enjoy himself, but he has another goal in mind as well.
“I want to help shine a light and show people that even if you have a disability you can still do what you want,” Hembree said.
Hembree was born with a hole in his heart and the procedure to fix that led to complications. He is now paralyzed below the waist and uses a wheelchair.
That, however, didn’t stop Hembree.
He first took part in the super kids division, where the drivers ride in a double-seated car with former derby drivers. It’s a fun ride, but the drivers don’t actually drive the cars.
That wasn’t enough for Hembree.
“I followed Austin around and kept asking him ‘Let me drive, let me drive, please let me drive’ and Austin felt bad so he let me drive,” Hembree said.
Derby officials in Akron approved a hand brake system that Hembree can use — he pulls back on the wheel to brake. Since then he’s won the Athens race twice, once in a stock car and now in a super stock.
Fesmire believes Hembree and Couch have as good a chance as anybody to bring home the big trophy.
“A couple of things work to our advantage,” Fesmire said. “We are not a rookie race team. If you had asked me the first 10 years if our cars were as good as the others I would have said no. But now our cars and drivers are as good as anybody.”
While staying low and driving straight is up to the drivers, one thing they don’t have control over is the wheels. While wheels are swapped in the challenge race during the week, they are not for the All-American. The drivers are issued new tires and use those all day.
Athens has had several drivers with high finishes in the All-American, but nobody has won either the stock or super stock divisions.
“I’ve already told them if we win, I get to sleep with the trophy the first night,” Fesmire joked.
