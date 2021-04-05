McMinn County softball rallied to win 10-5 over visiting non-district foe Polk County on Friday.
Behind 5-2, the Lady Cherokees scored three runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to complete the comeback. McMinn was helped by six Polk errors, including four in the fifth inning alone.
McMinn Coach Mark Rogers admitted the Wildkittens helped out his team with their errors, but added that McMinn’s ability to force the Wildkittens to catch the ball was crucial.
“We were (helped a bit),” Rogers said. “But as the game went on we were able to put the ball into play. That puts pressure on them to make plays. We did a good job of putting the ball in play and making things happen.”
After a shaky fourth inning in which McMinn gave up four runs, with the help of a McMinn error, the Lady Cherokees’ pitching allowed just one more run the rest of the way.
“Reagan Wade pitched well,” Rogers said. “She always does whatever we ask of her. And then Aaliyah (Cagle) came in and shut them down.”
The Lady Cherokees (7-4) will jump back into district play on Monday when they travel to Rhea County. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
McMinn 10, Polk 5
McMinn took an early 1-0 lead in the second as Addie Benton led off the inning with a double and later scored.
The Wildkittens countered with four runs in the top of the third to go up 4-1.
McMinn got one of those runs back in the fourth, however. Cagle and Cami Wade both hit two-out singles and Cagle later scored on an error off a ball hit by Kendall Coffey.
Polk made it 5-2 in the top of the fifth, but McMinn broke through for three runs in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game at 5-5.
Sierra Tate and Lexi Cooley both reached on errors, which put runners on first and third. After the first out of the inning, Kaitlyn Evans also reached on an error, which allowed Tate and Cooley to score. Polk only led 5-4 at that point.
After the second out, another error off a ball hit by Cagle brought home Evans to tie the game.
The Lady Cherokees then lined up five hits to score five runs in the sixth to go up 10-5.
Sammie Greeson started off McMinn’s half of the sixth with a single and one out later Cooley doubled home Greeson to give McMinn a 6-5 lead.
Taylor Hancock reached on an error, allowing Cooley to cross the plate and make it 7-5, McMinn.
Evans then walked and Benton singled to load the bases. Hancock and Evans then both scored on the same wild pitch and McMinn went up 9-5.
The Lady Cherokees took a 10-5 lead on a double by Lexi Evans, which scored Benton.
Cagle ended the game in the seventh by putting the Wildkittens down in order.
Polk actually outhit McMinn 10-9, but six errors didn’t help Polk.
Evans went 2-for-3 with two RBIs while Cagle and Cami Wade also both went 2-for-3.
Cooley and Lexi Evans both picked up RBIs.
Benton, Lexi Cooley and Lexi Evans each hit doubles. Greeson stole two bases and Cooley swiped one.
McMinn left nine runners stranded.
Reagan Wade pitched the first four innings for McMinn. She gave up five runs on eight hits, but only three of those runs were earned. She struck out two and walked two.
Cagle pitched the final three innings and picked up the win. She gave up two hits, but no runs, while striking out three and walking none.
