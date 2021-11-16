DECATUR — The Meigs County boys basketball team brings back a lot of experience in what the Tigers hope is a better season than the past two.
Meigs has gone 8-18 and 0-21 the last two years, but Meigs coach Sammy Perkinson, going into his 31st year as a head coach, said he is “pretty confident” that those growing pains will yield better results this year.
“Even though these past two seasons have not been extremely strong, these kids have got over 50 games under their belt,” Perkinson said. “We are senior and junior heavy. I’ve got six seniors and three juniors on the squad and three or four sophomores. One of those sophomores got a lot of minutes last year (Ethan Meadows).”
The team (varsity and junior varsity squads) includes seniors Cole Owens, Cameron Huckabey, Alex Schaumburg, Matthew Boshears, Jackson Shaver and Da’Quawn Tatum; juniors Levi Caldwell, Payton Armour, Nathan Ricker, Christopher Plaster and Noah Snow; sophomores Ethan Meadows, John Ziegler, Tylan Kraskouskas, Malachi Clowers, Easton Meadows and Landon Thompson; and freshmen Kyler Duncan and Nate Powell.
Assisting Perkinson will be Michael Malone and Bryson Baker.
Meigs may be a bit shorthanded for a short amount of time due to the football players such as Huckabey and Shaver just now joining the basketball squad after the football team lost in the second round of the playoffs on Friday.
But once everybody joins the squad and is in basketball shape, Perkinson feels like his team will be able to put up some points.
“The kids worked pretty hard for this year to this point. I feel pretty confident,” Perkinson said. “I think we will able to score the basketball. Maybe not the same kid every night, but I think we have enough people that can shoot the basketball.
“I think somebody is always going to be good every night, even though each one of them brings a different way of scoring. They can all score in their own way. As long as we play within that I think we are going to be OK.”
Team depth is something Perkinson believes will be a strength for the 2021 Tigers. But that also depends on players being willing to accept their roles on the team.
“Naturally, you are going to find one or two players that you are going to have to keep on the floor most of the time,” Perkinson said. “But I think after you find that one or two that you can’t do without, I think the rest of them you can interchange, there won’t be a lot of drop-off. So that’s always good, as long as they buy in that everyone can’t be on the floor every minute of the time. To be successful we have to use our bench. We have to use our strength.”
Which leads to a possible team question mark, which could also be a team strength.
“Just making sure everybody understands their role,” Perkinson said. “Everybody can’t be the man. Everyone is going to have different roles and the quicker everybody understands that the more successful everybody is going to be. If they don’t understand, that could be a weakness. If they do understand it that will be a strength.”
Perkinson also added that everyone has to buy in to being the best they can be defensively.
Perkinson is not shy about what this team has the potential to do and what he would consider a successful season.
“To me this year we need to be playing for a one or two finish in the district as far as the regular season and get that district bye,” Perkinson said. “I just feel like this bunch, with the way they have worked, if they continue (to work) and we stay healthy, I want to play for the district championship. And I’m sure the kids want it too, but in order to get it they are going to have to buy into everything.”
Of course, the competition will have something to do with who plays for the district championship. That includes District 3-2A opponents Tellico Plains, Sweetwater, Kingston, McMinn Central and Loudon.
“This district will be as competitive as its been from top to bottom,” Perkinson said. “The only ones I haven’t seen is Loudon and Kingston. I know what Sweetwater has coming back and they are going to be really solid, Central is going to be solid, Tellico is coming in with a loaded senior class that is pretty dang good so they are going to be solid. Kingston may have the best player in the district, that Colby Raymer kid. He is a player. He’s good enough to keep them in the hunt. Every night you have got to come out and play.”
Even though the non-district schedule doesn’t include Bradley Central or Knox Catholic this year, there are still several good teams, including Harriman and their 6’7” player who is garnering attention from NCAA Division I colleges.
That said, Perkinson believes this can be a much better season if everyone understands and executes their role.
“I’m ready to get started,” Perkinson said. “I think it will be a good season.”
