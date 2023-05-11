HARRIMAN — Meigs County’s boys were hardly challenged on the tennis court, and history was theirs.
The Tigers breezed to a 4-0 victory over Kingston in the Region 2-A team championship match Thursday at Roane County Community College, winning the school’s first-ever region title in tennis.
“I am so proud of everyone,” said Meigs head coach Danny Wilson. “History was made today by our boys with the first region championship in school history. All the boys played great.”
The match started with doubles, with the teams of Chris Plaster and Ethan Meadows and of Dez Smith and Easton Meadows each winning 6-3, 6-2.
Plaster then won his singles match 6-0, 6-0, and Smith also prevailed in singles 6-2, 6-3 to clinch the region title for the Tigers.
“Our boys came out and took care of business,” Wilson said.
Meigs’ girls, also playing Kingston, were not as fortunate Thursday, falling 4-0 to finish out their season as the region team runner-up.
“The girls ran into a buzzsaw,” Wilson said. “They tried their best and gave everything they had against Kingston, but they just fell short.”
The boys’ team advances to the Class A sectional match, which will take place either Thursday, May 18, or Friday, May 19, at the Region 1-A champion. Possible destinations are University School in Johnson City or L&N STEM Academy in Knoxville. A team state tournament appearance is on the line in the sectional.
But before then, Meigs’ boys and girls have players competing in the individual Region 2-A tournament Monday back at Roane State. Region champions advance to the individual state tournament.
