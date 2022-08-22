Central golf beats Sweetwater, Sequoyah From staff reports Aug 22, 2022 Aug 22, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VONORE – The McMinn Central boys' golf team won its three-way match against Sweetwater and Sequoyah on Monday at The Links at Kahite Golf Club.Central scored 189, with Sequoyah second at 197 and Sweetwater third at 230.Alex Gaskins led the Chargers and the field with a 37, matching his season low. Silas Ward shot 49, Joe Houk 50, Jon McDaniel 53 and Justice Ward 55.Central had one girl competing Monday, with Sarah Houk shooting 58.Central's next scheduled golf match is Thursday at Ridgewood against Heritage. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sweetwater Golf Sequoyah Central Sport Kahite Golf Club Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cherokees hang half a hundred, shut out Chargers for fifth straight year Tigers complete comeback over Sweetwater in dramatic fashion Police reports for Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 Police reports for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 Police reports for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
