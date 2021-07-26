McMinn County boys' basketball will hold a fundraiser 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Zaxby's on Congress Parkway in Athens. Customers only need to mention McMinn County basketball when they order inside or at the drive-thru, and 10% of proceeds from collected receipts will benefit McMinn basketball.
McMinn basketball fundraiser Tuesday at Zaxby's
- From staff reports
