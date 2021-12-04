ETOWAH — Mt View swept Rogers Creek in elementary school basketball action on Thursday at Mt. View.
The Mt. View girls won 51-11. Maddie Kirkpatrick scored 16 points for Mt. View and Macy Knox added nine. Mesha Bernstein led Rogers Creek with seven points and Kylie Pointer added four.
The Mt. View boys won 55-11. Jake Goodin led Mt. View with 13 points and James Moss added 12. Elijah Thomas led Rogers Creek with four points.
