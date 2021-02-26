KINGSPORT — The Tennessee Wesleyan men's basketball team outlasted Milligan 88-81 in the quarterfinals of the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Tournament on Thursday.
Ty Patterson led TWU with a double-double of 29 points and 10 rebounds, and Billy Balogun also notched a double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds. Both Patterson and Balogun set new career highs in points. Bryant Berenard added 17 points.
The Bulldogs (15-7) advance to the semifinals, which will take place 3 p.m. today against Reinhardt.
