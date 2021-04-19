CHARLESTON — Athletes from McMinn County, McMinn Central and Christ’s Legacy Academy produced some standout results Friday at Walker Valley High School.
Central freshman Maddox Mayfield finished in first place in the girls’ 200-meter dash with a personal-record time of 26.85 seconds. Mayfield also finished second in the 100m in 13.17.
McMinn senior Aubrey Pickel took first place in the girls’ 300m hurdles in 53.30. Shaniah McClendon, also a McMinn senior, swept first-place results in the girls’ throwing events with a PR distance of 37 feet, 10.75 inches in the shot put. McClendon’s discus distance was 102’7”.
For CLA, Sarah Olsen was third in the girls’ 800m and 1600m runs, with PR times in both of 2:41.98 and 6:07.00, respectively. Maggie Dugan was sixth in the 800m in a PR time of 2:56.07. CLA’s John Olsen was sixth in the boys’ 800m and 1600m, with PR times of 2:14.00 and 5:06.65, respectively.
Other standout results for Central were Jonah Adams third in the boys’ 1600m (4:51.92 PR), Carsi Beaty fifth in girls’ shot put (27’6”) and seventh in discus (65’8” PR) and Jake Sheffey ninth in the boys’ 1600m (5:11.45 PR).
The McMinn girls’ 4x800m relay team of Tate Crayne, Aubrey Pickel, Ryan Pope and Kate Sherwood finished third in 11:44.39.
For McMinn, more notable results were Caleb Johnson second in boys’ shot put (42’4”) and third in discus (113’9”), Micah Underdown second in the boys’ 3200m (11:12.87 PR) and 10th in the 1600m (5:11.72 PR), sophomore Tyler Bowers fourth in boys’ 800m (2:11.60 PR) and fifth in 1600m (4:57.93 PR), Lillian Fillyaw fourth in girls’ shot put (28’7.5” PR), Hannah Erwin fourth in girls’ discus (69’2”), freshman AJ Sierra sixth in girls’ 100m (13.76), Kate Sherwood sixth in girls’ 1600m (6:23.72 PR), Danyul Belton ninth in boys’ 100m (11.89), Easton Schumacher ninth in boys’ 800m (2:19.60 PR) and Nicholas Earps ninth in boys’ discus (91’9” PR).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.