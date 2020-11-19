McMinn County basketball won't have to wait until after Thanksgiving to begin, after all.
The Cherokees and Lady Cherokees have added home games Saturday against Brainerd, which will serve as their season openers. The girls' game will tip off at 3 p.m. and the boys' game at 4:30.
No tickets will be sold at the gate. All tickets must be purchased from the school this week.
McMinn also added home games for Tuesday against Kingston, with the girls' tip-off at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30.
