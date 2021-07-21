The Charger Elite stepped out of the shadows and competed with some of the best teams in the country last week.
Charger Elite, a local 16U AAU squad, finished in the top 10 at the AAU National Championships in Orlando, Fla. last week. It went 5-2 against teams from Michigan, Florida, South Carolina, New York, Arizona and two teams from Puerto Rico.
The team went 38-8 this year overall. At the AAU National Championship Tournament the Charger Elite defeated LA4 (Florida) 75-50, O.C. Kings (New York) 71-66 in overtime, LA Factory (Puerto Rico) 59-51, Team R.E.A.L. (Arizona) 59-57 and LA Blue (Puerto Rico) 74-51. It lost to the Fort Mill Kings (South Carolina) 53-49 and 67-55 to the Motor City Mambas (Michigan).
Charger Elite Coach Caylon Boyd said all 11 of his players from his 16U team are from McMinn County or McMinn Central high schools. In many cases they are going up against teams that have players from across their respective states, not just one county.
“Overall, we played really well,” Boyd said. “To take players from a 15-mile radius against teams from across their states, that’s pretty good.”
The players on this year’s 16U team incude: Tyler Arnwine, Jyrel Arnwine, Jose Martinez, Carter Henderson, Caleb Rhodes, Darius Carden, Novice Cox, Isaiah Edmonds, Jakilen Bazel, Jacob Ferguson and Hayden Recht.
“We (play) up and down (pace), we have strong guard play,” Boyd said. “We will run with the best. That’s how we play our game. We can run half court, but the strength of our team is our guards. We are going to run you and we will press you. We are going to leave it all out on the floor.”
Boyd is helped by assistant coach Jim Ferguson and “team mom” Samantha Manis.
Charger Elite has five teams: 4th grade, 7th grade, 8th grade, 16U and 17U. The 16U teams went to Orlando this year and it’s hoped that more than one team can go next year.
Boyd said his 16U team has “gone everywhere,” including Virginia Beach, Alabama, Georgia and Orlando. He wants to let his players have a variety of experiences and, hopefully, to give them more exposure to college coaches.
“We want to try to get kids opportunities and make memories that last a lifetime,” Boyd said. “I just want kids to have memories and hopefully some of those get (college) opportunities.”
Not all AAU teams are created equal. Boyd noted that many teams in Chattanooga, Knoxville and Cleveland have access to facilities that teams like his don’t have.
“We have the players, we have the players to get it done,” Boyd said. “We have the athletes. If we had facilities that Cleveland and Chattanooga and Knoxville have we can be elite. But we have stepped out of the shadows of Cleveland, Chattanooga and Knoxville and we have competed.”
By facilities, Boyd means large community centers that players of any age can go shoot baskets without a coaching having to go open up a gym or where an AAU team can host a tournament.
One of the criticisms of AAU nationally is that players must pay to play, meaning kids from poorer families sometimes get left out.
Boyd said his players do pay about $250-$300 to play, but said that is not nearly as expensive as other teams where players may have to pay up to as much as $1,000.
“We have a lot of community support and sponsors that let us do what we need to do,” Boyd said. “We haven’t raised prices in five or six years and we don’t come back later and ask for more money. We appreciate the relationships we have with Coach (Randy) Casey at McMinn and Coach (Matt) Curtis at Central and they let us use their facilities.”
The Charger Elite will start having tryouts for next year’s teams in August or September and then begin fundraising in December.
