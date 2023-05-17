MURFREESBORO – McCary Beaty was facing expectations of being one of the favorites to win the whole thing, and the McMinn Central sophomore came pretty close to doing just that.
Finishing only 75 points behind now-repeat state champion Amya Joy of Martin Luther King, Beaty ended the Class AA state pentathlon as the runner-up Wednesday at Middle Tennessee State University’s Dean Hayes Stadium.
Beaty’s points total of 3,104 in Murfreesboro shattered her own Central pentathlon record of 2,697 she had set in the East Sectional in April, a total that had made her the state’s No. 1 seed going into Wednesday. And that was a designation Beaty took as a challenge she had to meet.
“But I think going into it, being ranked first held me to a standard of, ‘OK, you’re going to have to lock in and do what you need to do to get this done,’” said Beaty in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “Because just because you’re ranked at first doesn’t mean anything, you’ve got to prove yourself. So I think having that mentality helped me throughout the day, just trying to brush things off I didn’t really think were the best for me, and just work harder at the things I could get done.”
Beaty and Central head coach Shannon Goodin figured the sophomore would need at least 3,000 points to challenge Joy for the state pentathlon championship.
“We had been preparing for the last couple of weeks trying to work on our approach to the meet,” Goodin said. “We knew the MLK kid was tough, she was the defending state champion, and it was going to take a lot of points to beat her. We also knew that McCary had left a lot of points on the board at the sectional that we needed to recapture, so we set our sights on that. Each day we had a different task, focusing on gaining points, stretching our marks.”
Beaty, who is Goodin’s daughter, finished no individual event lower than fourth place Wednesday. Beaty started the day with one of those fourth-place finishes in the 100-meter hurdles, which she ran in a personal-record time of 17.10 seconds, more than a second faster than her previous best.
“It’s kind of cool because you don’t realize what you’re capable of until you see numbers, which I thought was really crazy,” Beaty said. “You don’t think you can do it until you see it and it’s like, whoa, that’s awesome.”
Goodin noted that Beaty tweaked an earlier injury in the hurdles, but Beaty battled through it. Her long jump of 5.10 meters was good for second place, though a bit short of her best in that event.
“That was totally the event that lacked for me the most, which is kind of funny because I’ve done so well in it recently,” Beaty said of the long jump, an event she holds the school record in. “So I didn’t jump as far as I have been in that, but it wasn’t awful. So we were coming to a point that we didn’t really focus on that just to try to stay positive.”
Beaty continued with the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 10 inches and finishing a heel click on the bar short of 5 feet in a fourth-place showing. She followed with a PR throw of 10 meters – converting to 32 feet, 8 inches – in the shot put, finishing first place in that individual event.
The championship came down to the final event, the 800-meter run. Beaty finished that race in second place with a PR time of 2:27.45, lifting her clear of the 3,000-point barrier. Beaty would have had to finish the 800 by more than 12.5 seconds ahead of Joy to surge ahead to the pentathlon championship, but Joy ran that race in 2:33.78, a few seconds fast enough to keep ahead of Beaty in the points.
“The goal going into it was to PR everything, do better everywhere than I’ve done before,” Beaty said. “So that was awesome I got to do that. Three thousand was the goal, and getting over it is insane. I was very happy that I reached that, and you can only go up from there.”
Beaty finished the pentathlon more than 200 points ahead of third-place Marlee Burkley of Signal Mountain (2,802 points). And knowing how close she came to winning the state title outright is already making Beaty look forward to the state pentathlon again next season.
“Really, it makes me ready for next season,” Beaty said. “If it’s that close this year, then who’s stopping me next year? We’ve got a whole season ahead of us, and if I do make it back next year, if I’m blessed to make it back, then being there is one thing. But competing with her (Joy), it makes me strive to do better. That’s all it does.”
Beaty has one more meet to turn her attention toward this season, however. She competes in the long jump and the 300-meter hurdles in the TSSAA Spring Fling on Tuesday back at Hayes Stadium. Beaty will do the long jump at noon CDT.
Running events start at 4 p.m. CDT. Teammate Maddox Mayfield runs the 100m dash, which is the third event, and the 400m dash, the seventh event. Beaty’s 300m hurdles is the eighth event.
