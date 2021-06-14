TEMPE, Arizona — The Tennessee Wesleyan men’s tennis program added a few more All-Americans to their veil on Wednesday.
The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) student-athletes who earned All-American honors.
To be given the title of All-American by the ITA as a singles player, a student-athlete must finish in the top 20 of the final ITA singles rankings.
For doubles, All-American status is awarded to doubles teams that finish in the top 10 of the final ITA doubles rankings.
Gabriel Ortiz and Valentin Popescu notched ITA All-American status as singles players while Popescu and Gregorio Magnarelli were named one of the ten All-American Doubles Team.
The Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Player and Freshman of the Year, Ortiz, finished the season ranked No. 7 in the Oracle/ITA NAIA Men’s National Singles Rankings, the highest singles ranking in the AAC.
Spending time in the No. 1 and No. 2 singles spot for the Bulldogs, the freshman compiled a 20-3 overall record in singles play.
The Buenos Aires, Argentina native, who was undefeated in singles during AAC play, was named to the All-American First Team by the NAIA as well. Popescu occupied the No. 16 spot in the final Oracle/ITA NAIA Men’s National Singles Rankings of the season. The senior and 2019 ITA Southeast Regional Tournament Singles Champion finished with a 10-9 overall record, which included a straight-sets win over the No. 15 player in the final rankings.
The Bucarest, Romania native had a perfect 6-0 home record during the season. This is the second consecutive season Popescu has earned ITA All-American Singles status. As a doubles team, Popescu and Magnarelli worked together to be undefeated on their home court with a 3-0 record.
Magnarelli, a junior from Roque Perez, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Popescu finished ranked No. 9 in the final Oracle/ITA NAIA Men’s National Doubles Rankings.
This is the second consecutive season the doubles team and 2019 ITA Southeast Regional Tournament Doubles Champions have earned the title of ITA All-American Doubles Team.
This is the first time in program history three different players have earned ITA All-American honors in the same season.
