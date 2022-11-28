For at least the next two years, there will be no Black & Blue Game.
I, for one, would lose no sleep if that hiatus lasted a little – no, a lot – longer than that.
It's like what tennis great Martina Hingis once said about her supposed rivalry with Anna Kournikova: “What rivalry? I win all the matches.” And throughout history, in football, McMinn County is entitled to say exactly those words about its series with McMinn Central.
The Cherokees are 43-7 all-time against the Chargers. Central has beaten McMinn only twice in the last 35 years, in 1988 and 2014.
And the vast majority of Black & Blue Games within that time frame have not been competitive. Of the 30 games that have taken place since 1989, the Tribe has won all but four of those by double-digit margins.
And this is not some case of two schools of comparative size facing off against each other every year, with one school's football program a well-oiled machine and the other not. McMinn's enrollment is typically double or more of Central, and was again in the latest recently concluded TSSAA classification process.
Simply put, this so-called rivalry has almost always been big brother giving little brother its regularly scheduled beatings.
The one recent year it wasn't, it took little brother's most special team in recent memory, a 2014 Chargers squad that went 10-3 and reached the quarterfinals of the playoffs, overtime to topple a downtrodden McMinn team that finished that season 3-7.
And with Chargers head coach Matt Moody saying that he “had conversations with a whole lot of people around our community in Englewood and Etowah” before making the decision to halt the Black & Blue series, I would imagine any Central partisans wanting to hold on to the series on the off chance 2014 can happen again were a rather small minority.
Maryville-Alcoa is an exception, not the rule, in big-school versus small-school rivalries, and the Black & Blue series emphatically does not defy the rule.
Then there is the one time that a powerhouse McMinn team, the 1975 squad that reached the state semifinals, nearly did not even make the playoffs because it had Central on the schedule, despite an 11-0 start to its season. Teams back then put themselves at a disadvantage in the postseason race if they played opponents of smaller classifications.
The series has been especially one-sided in McMinn's favor in the last seven games since Central's 2014 triumph. The Cherokees have out-scored the Chargers a combined 274-33, and the last five games have been shutouts.
I cannot imagine what Central can take away from getting steamrolled by a typically bigger and deeper roster nearly every year, just as I cannot imagine what McMinn takes away from rolling over a team that will almost always have much less depth.
And I understand the point McMinn head coach Bo Cagle made, that “the kids really like playing against their friends over there,” and also that there is always community interest in Athens around the Black & Blue Game.
At the same time, I can't imagine the community won't be excited about the schedule the Cherokees put together for 2023 in the absence of the so-called rivalry game. Traditional and actually rather bitter rivals Bradley Central and Cleveland to start the season, followed immediately by a game against a Tyner Academy team that might win a state championship this weekend.
And then later on Oak Ridge, previewing a possible playoff match-up yet again, and then a real test at state powerhouse Powell.
McMinn may not win all of those games, or even most of them, but any one of those appear more compelling than the near-annual beatdown it has administered to the Chargers. The Cherokees will certainly be battle-tested as they aim to defend their Region 4-5A championship and make a deeper run into the playoffs.
And Central can also enjoy a schedule that includes a healthy mix of the familiar and the unfamiliar, with traditional rivals Polk County and Tellico Plains as well as former region opponents Signal Mountain and Kingston staying on as non-region games. And then a new experience with a trip to Seymour.
All games that should challenge the Chargers, but also all games that they should have at least some shot to win.
If these types of schedules are what we can expect both McMinn and Central to put together every season moving forward, I say good riddance to Black & Blue.
