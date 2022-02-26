Danuyl Belton earned his long-awaited chance to play college football, validating his growth as an athlete and as a leader through his four years with the Cherokees.
The McMinn County senior signed to continue his education and football career at Cumberland University in Lebanon during a ceremony Thursday, Feb. 17, at McMinn County High School. The NAIA program had recently offered Belton, and it was an opportunity he seized.
“At first I didn’t think it was going to come. And then I had to sit down and talk to Mom and talk to Pop, and Mom told me, ‘It could come,’” said Belton in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “And then Cumberland reached out to me, and it happened. So I was really excited but at the same time scared because everything’s changing and everything’s new, so I have to learn everything all over again as a freshman. So I’m excited for it.”
Belton was even more impressed once he checked out Cumberland’s campus.
“They do a whole bunch of stuff for student life and they take how much they care about their students into effect,” Belton said. “They added a whole new patio for the students to sit at for lunch. I personally haven’t heard of many colleges that do that, but they just told me that was one thing they cared about and everything. So that’s what really pushed me.”
Belton had started his career at McMinn as a cornerback but was moved to linebacker before his junior season in 2020. He had gained a lot of weight, and it was a change he expected would happen.
“I gained too much weight, and they (the coaches) were like, ‘Yeah, you ain’t playing corner no more,’” Belton said. “So I was like, OK, it is what it is, and I’m going to play linebacker. And then I just loved it. It came so easily to me when I first started playing it. And I just really just wanted to stay with it. So I was happy with the switch. And I knew it was coming because they had told me, ‘We’re going to switch you over to linebacker, so be prepared for that.’”
And while Belton expects he will likely continue playing linebacker with the Phoenix, he is also ready in case he is told to play a different position – an experience McMinn has already prepared him for.
“I just knew in the back of my head that a change could be coming soon, so be prepared for that,” Belton said.
Belton shined during his senior season as a starter, in which he played mostly strong-side linebacker and occasionally in the middle. He was one of four Cherokees with more than 80 tackles this past season, with his 85 total tackles (46 solo, 39 assisted) fourth on the team. Belton also deflected eight passes.
“He’s always had a pretty good frame, and he grew in the weight room, the way he did things right and got after it in the weight room really made a difference, because he got really strong,” said McMinn head coach Bo Cagle. “And he had the frame to be a linebacker when he got there, but it didn’t click with him. So him getting in the weight room and him getting very strong, and he was already athletic and fast. Once those things got together and he learned to play football. By the end of this year, I feel like he was just getting comfortable playing in his body.”
Cagle also made sure to note how much Belton had grown as a player and as a leader.
“From where he started to where he came, he’s grown as a football player as much as anybody we’ve ever had,” Cagle said. “Just a great kid, he’ll do anything for you, do anything for the team, a team player. He ended up being a great leader for our team. And he just had a great senior year, too.
“He changed a lot through his time at McMinn and ended up being especially a great defensive player for us.”
Belton attributed his growth as a student-athlete to leaning to control what he can control.
“I think I can say I stopped caring so much about what was all happening and I focused on what I could take care of,” Belton said. “And I would do my best to help everybody, but sometimes of course you can’t. Sometimes they don’t listen, or sometimes they don’t take it, but I still try my best to do what I could for everybody.”
With McMinn rebuilding from the graduation of the previous year’s seniors from the 2020 team, Belton was a key part of the 2021 campaign’s success, which ended with an 8-4 record for the Cherokees after a 1-3 start. The Tribe advanced to the second round of the TSSAA Class 5A playoffs.
“We were thin anyway, and to have good kids be leaders on your team, and not necessarily just on the field but off the field, in the locker room,” Cagle said. “To be a leader in the weight room to show guys what they’re supposed to be doing and how they’re supposed to be doing it. And to lose the leadership we’d lost a year before, for Danyul to step and be a leader for us was big. I don’t know if we do what we did without him.”
And Belton had something to prove to himself, too, this season.
“Everybody looked up to me, everybody I had played with for a long time since I was a little kid and in middle school, so they knew I could be that leader, and I just had to prove it to myself that I could be a leader to everybody else, too,” Belton said.
Cagle believes Belton’s best performance on the football field is still to come with Cumberland.
“And it’s good that he gets to go play in college because his best years are ahead,” Cagle said. “I think he’s just now getting it, and I think he’ll be real successful because of that, because you get players like that that are just now getting, and they’ve got a high ceiling. And he’s one of those guys who will get better and better because he’s not reached his potential.”
Belton plans to major in sports management at Cumberland. His real hopes for the future are to be back on the Cherokee Stadium sidelines one day as a physical trainer.
“Hopefully that will happen,” Belton said. “But if it doesn’t happen, I’ll be somewhere else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.