ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central softball won on senior night, and that's something coach Britt Shaw isn't taking for granted.
The Lady Chargers defeated Howard 19-7 in four innings Monday at Central High School, getting their fifth victory of the 2022 season after three previous springs without a win.
“There were a few mistakes, but it's good to get a win on senior night,” Shaw said. “It's the first time we've done that in a few years, so it's good to send them out on a good note. I think all of them played pretty well. None of our mistakes were from seniors, so that's good to be on senior night that they had a good day.”
Central (5-12) fell behind 2-0 after the top of the first inning, but answered with four runs in the bottom of the first, then put on five in the second and nine in the third.
Bella Hall's RBI double in the bottom of the fourth, with the Lady Chargers up 18-7, made the lead 12 runs and invoked the run-rule. Hall was also the winning pitcher.
Central got five hits Monday, and that's all it needed. Jayme Tiberio hit an RBI single in the first inning, and a Howard outfield error on Tiberio's hit sent home a second run on the play. Ellie Hayes also laid down a bunt single for an RBI.
Tiberio smacked her second single for a ribbie in the second inning, and Brooklyn Martin also singled for an RBI in the third.
“Still need to make a few adjustments at the plate, but overall I was happy with the game, and it looks like we're getting a little better at the right time since district tournament starts this week,” Shaw said. “That's big for us.”
The Lady Chargers actually committed more errors (six) than Howard (five). But the Lady Tigers issued 15 walks to Central, hit two batters and committed numerous wild pitches and passed balls.
Out of the nine runs the Lady Chargers scored in the bottom of the third inning, five of them were on bases-loaded walks and another two of them on a second baseman error.
Seniors honored before the game were Cadence Breeden, Ellie Hayes, Ashley Shelton and Brooklyn Martin.
The Lady Chargers finish the regular season with a rematch against the Lady Tigers 6 p.m. Tuesday at Howard.
Central then begins the District 3-2A tournament Thursday. The Lady Chargers, seeded No. 5, will travel to No. 4 seed Sweetwater for the first-round elimination game. A game time has not been announced yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.