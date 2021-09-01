DECATUR — Bledsoe County’s COVID cancellation has left Meigs County looking for a football game this Friday.
Meigs was expected to host Bledsoe this Friday at Jewell Field, but that game is off and head coach Jason Fitzgerald said it won’t be rescheduled.
That gives Meigs a COVID win and it’s a no contest for Bledsoe.
The Tigers (2-0, 1-0 in Region 3-2A) are looking for a game to replace Bledsoe. As of early Tuesday evening a game had not been found.
Meigs County Athletic Director Bryan Sayne said the Tigers are looking for someone to come to Decatur, just as Bledsoe was scheduled to do.
“Everything is basically the same as this afternoon,” Sayne said Tuesday evening. “We are looking for a game, whether we will find one or not is up in the air.”
Between COVID and the rainy weather, there have been a lot of cancelations.
McMinn County volleyball and Meigs volleyball were canceled on Tuesday. McMinn Central soccer on Tuesday was also canceled.
As of early Tuesday evening McMinn County and Central football will both play on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.