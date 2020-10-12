DECATUR — Meigs County’s volleyball team knows the path ahead to the state tournament. Of course, knowing the path and getting by the obstacles in the way are two different things.
The Lady Tigers (13-0) will host Coalfield in the Region 2-A semifinals tonight at 5:30 p.m. After that game, Van Buren (15-0) will face Tellico Plains at 7 p.m. With a win, Meigs would face the victor of the later matchup.
Meigs defeated Coalfield in three sets in last year’s Region 2-A semifinal. Meigs coaches watched the Lady Yellow Jackets play last week and, while Van Buren won in three sets, Coalfield was competitive.
“They stayed with them,” Meigs Coach Nicole Swafford said. “They’ve got a good middle hitter. I’d compare them to Polk in the way they play the game.”
Swafford added that the Lady Tigers will have to earn their points against Coalfield.
“They are a very good defensive team,” Swafford said. “So it is not going to be easy. That is a good district, so they have been tested. They aren’t going to shy away.”
Van Buren went undefeated in District 3-2A with Coalfield winning the tiebreakers versus Bledsoe County and Clarkrange.
A win by Meigs on Monday not only puts the Lady Tigers in the Region 2A finals, but it also qualifies them for the substate. If the Lady Tigers lose in the finals, they would travel for the substate, but host if they win.
Meigs has lost only one game in three years at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.